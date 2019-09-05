High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 2
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Season Record
Hartigan 8-2
Renner 8-2
Tepper 8-2
Gosset 7-3
Brooks 7-3
Powers 7-3
Diggs 7-3
Matthews 7-3
Stepp 6-4
Howell 5-5
Week 2 games
Plano vs Eastwood
Hebron vs Martin
Sachse vs Trinity
Cedar Hill vs Guyer
Braswell vs Burleson
Little Elm vs Birdville
Joshua vs Lake Worth
SOC vs Duncanville
Marcus vs McKinney Boyd
Richland vs Keller Central
PICKS
Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Plano, Martin, Trinity, Guyer, Burleson, Little Elm, Joshua, Duncanville, Boyd, Central
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Plano, Martin, Trinity, Guyer, Burleson, Birdville, Joshua, Duncanville, Boyd, Central
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Plano, Martin, Trinity, Guyer, Burleson, Birdville, Lake Worth, Duncanville, Boyd, Central
Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: Plano, Martin, Trinity, Guyer, Burleson, Little Elm, Lake Worth, Duncanville, Boyd, Central
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Plano, Martin, Trinity, Guyer, Burleson, Birdville, Lake Worth, Duncanville, Boyd, Central
Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Plano, Hebron, Trinity, Guyer, Braswell, Birdville, Joshua, Duncanville, Boyd, Central
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Plano, Martin, Trinity, Guyer, Burleson, Birdville, Lake Worth, Duncanville, Boyd, Central
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Plano, Hebron, Trinity, Guyer, Braswell, Birdville, Lake Worth, Duncanville, Boyd, Central
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Plano, Martin, Trinity, Guyer, Burleson, Little Elm, Lake Worth, Duncanville, Boyd, Central
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Plano, Martin, Trinity, Guyer, Braswell, Birdville, Lake Worth, Duncanville, Marcus, Central
