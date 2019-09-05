Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 2

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Season Record

Hartigan 8-2

Renner 8-2

Tepper 8-2

Gosset 7-3

Brooks 7-3

Powers 7-3

Diggs 7-3

Matthews 7-3

Stepp 6-4

Howell 5-5

Week 2 games

Plano vs Eastwood

Hebron vs Martin

Sachse vs Trinity

Cedar Hill vs Guyer

Braswell vs Burleson

Little Elm vs Birdville

Joshua vs Lake Worth

SOC vs Duncanville

Marcus vs McKinney Boyd

Richland vs Keller Central

PICKS

Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Plano, Martin, Trinity, Guyer, Burleson, Little Elm, Joshua, Duncanville, Boyd, Central

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Plano, Martin, Trinity, Guyer, Burleson, Birdville, Joshua, Duncanville, Boyd, Central

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Plano, Martin, Trinity, Guyer, Burleson, Birdville, Lake Worth, Duncanville, Boyd, Central

Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: Plano, Martin, Trinity, Guyer, Burleson, Little Elm, Lake Worth, Duncanville, Boyd, Central

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Plano, Martin, Trinity, Guyer, Burleson, Birdville, Lake Worth, Duncanville, Boyd, Central

Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Plano, Hebron, Trinity, Guyer, Braswell, Birdville, Joshua, Duncanville, Boyd, Central

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Plano, Martin, Trinity, Guyer, Burleson, Birdville, Lake Worth, Duncanville, Boyd, Central

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Plano, Hebron, Trinity, Guyer, Braswell, Birdville, Lake Worth, Duncanville, Boyd, Central

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Plano, Martin, Trinity, Guyer, Burleson, Little Elm, Lake Worth, Duncanville, Boyd, Central

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Plano, Martin, Trinity, Guyer, Braswell, Birdville, Lake Worth, Duncanville, Marcus, Central