PHOTOS: Burleson knocks off Braswell in home opener

The Burleson Elks enter the field to face the Denton Braswell Bengals, Friday night, September 6, 2019 played at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Burleson wide receiver Aswan Bonner (23) and Caleb Lewis (9) celebrate Bonner’s touchdown reception against Denton Braswell during the first half, Friday night, September 6, 2019 played at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Burleson defensive end Evan Baltazar (L) stuffs Denton Braswell running back Jamerion Sanford (R) during the first half, Friday night, September 6, 2019 played at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Burleson wide receiver Jaxon Winburn (17) scores on a 85 yard touchdown reeption against Denton Braswell during the first half, Friday night, September 6, 2019 played at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Braswell running back Jamerion Sanford (26) gets stopped for a short gain against Burleson linebacker Adyn Schwarzer (13) during the first half, Friday night, September 6, 2019 played at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Burleson quarterback Blake Myers (5) scrambles for a first down against Denton Braswell during the first half, Friday night, September 6, 2019 played at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Burleson running back Caleb Lewis (9) tries to get around Denton Braswell defensive back Mercedes Harrison (L) during the first half, Friday night, September 6, 2019 played at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Burleson cornerback Tre Allison (20) defends a pass intended for Denton Braswell wide receiver JK Carter (2) during the first half, Friday night, September 6, 2019 played at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Burleson running back Caleb Lewis (9) and Jaxon Winburn (17) celebrate Lewis’ 85 yard touchdown run against Denton Braswell during the first half, Friday night, September 6, 2019 played at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Burleson linebacker Skylar Webb (27) almost comes up with an interception against Denton Braswell during the first half, Friday night, September 6, 2019 played at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Braswell running back Ifesimi Yessuff (6) is stopped for a short gain by Burleson defensive end Klaus Schoenborn during the first half, Friday night, September 6, 2019 played at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Braswell running back Ifesimi Yessuff (6) is stopped for a short gain by Burleson defensive end Klaus Schoenborn during the first half, Friday night, September 6, 2019 played at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Burleson wide receiver Aswan Bonner (23) and Jaxon Winburn (17) celebrate Bonner’s touchdown reception against Denton Braswell during the first half, Friday night, September 6, 2019 played at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Burleson wide receiver Aswan Bonner (23) eludes Denton Braswell linebacker Jaylon Robinson (21) for a 49 yard touchdown reception during the first half, Friday night, September 6, 2019 played at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Burleson wide receiver Jaxon Winburn (17) comes with a reception against Denton Braswell defensive back Mercedes Harrison during the first half, Friday night, September 6, 2019 played at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Burleson quarterback Blake Myers looks to make a pass against Denton Braswell during the first half, Friday night, September 6, 2019 played at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram