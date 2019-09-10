High School Football

Fort Worth area high school football leaders from Week 2; Joshua QB sets school record

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout

Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. By
Up Next
Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. By

The 2019 Texas high school football season is officially underway with Week 2 games.

Check out the Fort Worth area leaders in offense, defense, passing, rushing and receiving:

Please send stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com every Sunday.

OFFENSE

Northwest 770

Joshua 676

Lake Ridge 605

Carroll 590

Cleburne 585

Lake Worth 545

Keller 524

Nolan Catholic 523

Chisholm Trail 493

All Saints 458

Arlington 445

Bowie 433

Azle 431

Summit 430

Aledo 412

Crowley 410

DEFENSE

Poly -4

South Hills 77

Keller 160

Carroll 164

Diamond Hill-Jarvis 177

Lamar 184

LD Bell 202

Grapevine Faith 215

Crowley 238

Keller Central 240

Fossil Ridge 241

Benbrook 247

Summit 250

PASSING

Landon Gest, Joshua 527

Austin Ahmad, Northwest 512

Adrian Hawkins, Lake Ridge 370

Garrison Haskell, Chisholm Trail 313

Kameron Williams, Saginaw 307

Quinn Ewers, Carroll 307

Hamp Fay, All Saints 303

Jake Bishop, Aledo 274

Ken Seals, Weatherford 265

Caleb Welch, Lake Worth 247

Blake Myers, Burleson 245

Kris Sims, Arlington 222

Ja’von Sewell, Poly 221

George Jefferies, Trinity Valley 215

Deuce Hogan, Grapevine Faith 214

Cole Benson, Richland 212

RUSHING

Cleo Chandler, Cleburne 261

Jacob Lee, Azle 224

Chris Clayton, South Hills 223

Kyndel Sims, Northwest 197

Emeka Megwa, Nolan Catholic 196

Laderrious Mixon, Birdville 183

Tremaine Forrest, Lake Worth 166

Cameron Hynson, Kennedale 164

Andrew Paul, Keller Central 158

Exzavier Thomas, Sam Houston 146

Mark Saunders, Grapevine Faith 139

Jahbez Hawkins, Eaton 137

Caleb Texada, Grapevine 134

Teshaun Manning, FW Calvary 134

Jack Abram, Carroll 133

Enoch Ntchobo, Keller 133

Sergio Snider, Nolan Catholic 125

RECEIVING

Zavion Taylor, Northwest 309

Tyler Stone, Joshua 247

Jace Washinigton, Haltom 181

Matt Driggers, Trinity Valley 165

JD Davis, Joshua 151

Tameron Derrough, Lake Ridge 149

Blayne Taylor, Saginaw 144

Kamron Kimble, Lake Worth 124

Ozzie Henry, Northwest 121

Eric McAlister, Azle 121

Cam Brady, Lamar 119

Isaac Shabay, Colleyville Heritage 119

Charles Brown, Arlington 117

John Manero, Carroll 111

Jaxon Winburn, Burleson 111

Elijah Stallworth, Chisholm Trail 110

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  