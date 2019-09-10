High School Football
Fort Worth area high school football leaders from Week 2; Joshua QB sets school record
The 2019 Texas high school football season is officially underway with Week 2 games.
Check out the Fort Worth area leaders in offense, defense, passing, rushing and receiving:
Please send stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com every Sunday.
OFFENSE
Northwest 770
Joshua 676
Lake Ridge 605
Carroll 590
Cleburne 585
Lake Worth 545
Keller 524
Nolan Catholic 523
Chisholm Trail 493
All Saints 458
Arlington 445
Bowie 433
Azle 431
Summit 430
Aledo 412
Crowley 410
DEFENSE
Poly -4
South Hills 77
Keller 160
Carroll 164
Diamond Hill-Jarvis 177
Lamar 184
LD Bell 202
Grapevine Faith 215
Crowley 238
Keller Central 240
Fossil Ridge 241
Benbrook 247
Summit 250
PASSING
Landon Gest, Joshua 527
Austin Ahmad, Northwest 512
Adrian Hawkins, Lake Ridge 370
Garrison Haskell, Chisholm Trail 313
Kameron Williams, Saginaw 307
Quinn Ewers, Carroll 307
Hamp Fay, All Saints 303
Jake Bishop, Aledo 274
Ken Seals, Weatherford 265
Caleb Welch, Lake Worth 247
Blake Myers, Burleson 245
Kris Sims, Arlington 222
Ja’von Sewell, Poly 221
George Jefferies, Trinity Valley 215
Deuce Hogan, Grapevine Faith 214
Cole Benson, Richland 212
RUSHING
Cleo Chandler, Cleburne 261
Jacob Lee, Azle 224
Chris Clayton, South Hills 223
Kyndel Sims, Northwest 197
Emeka Megwa, Nolan Catholic 196
Laderrious Mixon, Birdville 183
Tremaine Forrest, Lake Worth 166
Cameron Hynson, Kennedale 164
Andrew Paul, Keller Central 158
Exzavier Thomas, Sam Houston 146
Mark Saunders, Grapevine Faith 139
Jahbez Hawkins, Eaton 137
Caleb Texada, Grapevine 134
Teshaun Manning, FW Calvary 134
Jack Abram, Carroll 133
Enoch Ntchobo, Keller 133
Sergio Snider, Nolan Catholic 125
RECEIVING
Zavion Taylor, Northwest 309
Tyler Stone, Joshua 247
Jace Washinigton, Haltom 181
Matt Driggers, Trinity Valley 165
JD Davis, Joshua 151
Tameron Derrough, Lake Ridge 149
Blayne Taylor, Saginaw 144
Kamron Kimble, Lake Worth 124
Ozzie Henry, Northwest 121
Eric McAlister, Azle 121
Cam Brady, Lamar 119
Isaac Shabay, Colleyville Heritage 119
Charles Brown, Arlington 117
John Manero, Carroll 111
Jaxon Winburn, Burleson 111
Elijah Stallworth, Chisholm Trail 110
