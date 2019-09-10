High School Football
DFW Class 6A Top 10 high school football rankings: DeSoto, Trinity enter the mix
Plano, El Paso Eastwood unite together before their Week 2 game in Frisco
Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 2-0 in Week 2 and which suffered a loss.
Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A for Week 3:
1. Duncanville (2-0), Previous (1): The Panthers handled South Oak Cliff. Next game: vs. St. John’s College (D.C.)
2. Allen (2-0), Previous (2): The Eagles defeated state-ranked Dickinson. Next game: vs. Coppell.
3. Denton Guyer (2-0), Previous (3): The Wildcats won a classic over Cedar Hill. Next game: vs. North Crowley.
4. Southlake Carroll (2-0), Previous (4): The Dragons handled Colleyville Heritage. Next game: vs. Permian.
5. Rockwall (1-1), Previous (5): The Yellowjackets beat Rowlett 50-7. Next game: vs. Arlington Bowie.
6. Arlington (2-0), Previous (6): The Colts beat Byron Nelson. Next game: vs. Mesquite Horn (9/20).
7. Mansfield Lake Ridge (2-0), Previous (7): The Eagles beat Waco Midway. Next game: vs. Timberview.
8. Arlington Martin (2-0), Previous (9): The Warriors beat Hebron in their home opener. Next game: Rockwall (9/20).
9. DeSoto (2-0), Previous (N/A): The Eagles beat Dallas Jesuit 55-27. Next game vs. Bishop Dunne.
10. Euless Trinity (2-0), Previous (N/A): The Trojans beat Sachse at the Cotton Bowl. Next game vs. Colleyville Heritage.
On the fence: Bowie, Lamar, Cedar Hill
Comments