High School Football

DFW Class 6A Top 10 high school football rankings: DeSoto, Trinity enter the mix

Plano, El Paso Eastwood unite together before their Week 2 game in Frisco

The fans from Plano and Eastwood took in pre-game festivities at Ford Center on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The game was canceled on Aug. 15, two weeks after the mass shooting in El Paso. It was reinstated 24 hours later and moved from Plano to Frisco. By
Up Next
The fans from Plano and Eastwood took in pre-game festivities at Ford Center on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The game was canceled on Aug. 15, two weeks after the mass shooting in El Paso. It was reinstated 24 hours later and moved from Plano to Frisco. By

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 2-0 in Week 2 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A for Week 3:

1. Duncanville (2-0), Previous (1): The Panthers handled South Oak Cliff. Next game: vs. St. John’s College (D.C.)

2. Allen (2-0), Previous (2): The Eagles defeated state-ranked Dickinson. Next game: vs. Coppell.

3. Denton Guyer (2-0), Previous (3): The Wildcats won a classic over Cedar Hill. Next game: vs. North Crowley.

4. Southlake Carroll (2-0), Previous (4): The Dragons handled Colleyville Heritage. Next game: vs. Permian.

5. Rockwall (1-1), Previous (5): The Yellowjackets beat Rowlett 50-7. Next game: vs. Arlington Bowie.

6. Arlington (2-0), Previous (6): The Colts beat Byron Nelson. Next game: vs. Mesquite Horn (9/20).

7. Mansfield Lake Ridge (2-0), Previous (7): The Eagles beat Waco Midway. Next game: vs. Timberview.

8. Arlington Martin (2-0), Previous (9): The Warriors beat Hebron in their home opener. Next game: Rockwall (9/20).

9. DeSoto (2-0), Previous (N/A): The Eagles beat Dallas Jesuit 55-27. Next game vs. Bishop Dunne.

10. Euless Trinity (2-0), Previous (N/A): The Trojans beat Sachse at the Cotton Bowl. Next game vs. Colleyville Heritage.

On the fence: Bowie, Lamar, Cedar Hill

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  