Texas high school football state rankings entering Week 3 - September 9, 2019

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday and Duncanville, Highland Park, Aledo and Argyle lead their respected classes.

Arlington Martin moved up five spots to No. 13 in Class 6A after beating Hebron in its home opener. Katy, Allen, Longview and North Shore round out the top 5.

Lancaster and Burleson Centennial are the new teams ranked in 5A Division 1 and 2 at No. 9, respectively.

Grandview leads Class 3A Division 1. The Zebras are 2-0.

Nolan Catholic enters the private school rankings at No. 5.

DCTF releases its state rankings every Monday.

Class 6A

1. Duncanville 2-0

2. Katy 2-0

3. Allen 2-0

4. Longview 2-0

5. North Shore 1-1

6. Westlake 2-0

7. Guyer 2-0

8. Carroll 2-0

9. West Brook 2-0

10. Judson 2-0

11. Cy-Fair 2-0

12. DeSoto 2-0

13. Martin 2-0

14. Westfield 2-0

15. Vandegrift 2-0

16. Atascocita 1-1

17. The Woodlands 1-1

18. Lake Travis 1-1

19. Dickinson 1-1

20. Cedar Hill 0-2

21. Arlington 2-0

22. Steele 2-0

23. Pearland 2-0

24. Midland Lee 2-0

25. Klein Collins 2-0

Class 5A Division 1

1. Highland Park 2-0

2. Ryan 2-0

3. Lone Star 2-0

4. Shadow Creek 2-0

5. Lufkin 1-1

6. Angleton 1-0

7. Hutto 2-0

8. Richmond Foster 1-1

9. Lancaster 1-1

10. Wagner 1-1

Class 5A Division 2

1. Aledo 1-1

2. FB Marshall 2-0

3. Calallen 2-0

4. Huntsville 2-0

5. Manvel 2-0

6. A&M Consolidated 2-0

7. Lubbock-Cooper 2-0

8. Port Lavaca Calhoun 2-0

9. Burleson Centennial 2-0

10. Boerne Champion 2-0

Class 4A Division 1

1. Argyle 2-0

2. Carthage 2-0

3. La Vega 1-1

4. Sealy 2-0

5. Paris 1-1

6. Liberty Hill 1-1

7. Lampasas 2-0

8. Decatur 2-0

9. Columbia 2-0

10. Dumas 2-0

Private

1. Bishop Dunne 2-0

2. Parish Episcopal 1-0

3. Bishop Lynch 1-1

4. TC-Cedar Hill 1-1

5. Nolan Catholic 2-0