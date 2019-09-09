High School Football
The week that was in high school football around Dallas-Fort Worth in Week 2
Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth
Every week, we’ll recap the week that was in high school football around Dallas-Fort Worth. During Week 2, here’s a look at the top games, biggest upset, best individual performance and best play.
If you have any suggestions, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com.
Top Game
McKinney North 68, Justin Northwest 65
The Bulldogs led 66-65 with over a minute left when the Texans attempted an extra point to tie the game, Michael Norris blocked it and Jacobi Balous returned it for two points.
North led 45-41 at halftime after coming back from three separate 13-point deficits.
The two teams combined for nearly 950 yards in the first half and over 1,400 yards overall. McKinney North quarterback Dillon Markiewicz threw for 365 yards and 4 touchdowns. Running back Emmanuel Fincher had 205 yards and 2 TDs and receiver JJ Henry had 204 yards and 2 TDs.
Northwest QB Austin Ahmad threw for 512 yards and 7 TDs, 309 yards and 6 TDs to WR Zavion Taylor.
North picked up 26 first downs while Northwest finished with 33.
Biggest Upset
Kennedale 35, Midlothian Heritage 28
Kennedale RB Keirahyin Brown rushed for 3 TDs and Cameron Hynson rushed 20 times for 164 and another TD as the Wildcats upset No. 5 Heritage.
The Jaguars led 21-7 late in the second quarter, but the Wildcats defense stepped up and the offense scored the next 28 points, starting with a 17-yard TD pass from Seth Paroulek to Wali Latifi to cut the lead to 21-14 just before halftime.
Hynson scored on an 80-yard TD to give Kennedale a 28-21 lead with 7:43 left in the third.
Kennedale rushed for 319 yards.
Best Individual Performance
We’ve mentioned his stats already, but Northwest WR Zavion Taylor had himself a night vs. McKinney North. Taylor made 16 catches for 309 yards and caught 6 TD passes. He caught a score in every quarter, including three in the second.
His TD catches came from 16, 26, 70, 10, 11 and 6.
Taylor had 640 yards receiving and 7 TDs last season.
Best Play
If you would like to submit top play of the week in DFW, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com with video/or tweet and a short summary, including high school and player’s name every Sunday morning.
Nothing like a game winner with under 30 seconds to play to improve to 2-0, so we’re chalking the best play of Week 2 to Denton Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs.
Cobbs, who rushed for 218 yards, scored a 10-yard TD with 15 seconds left as Guyer beat Cedar Hill 40-36 at the Cotton Bowl Prep Showcase.
Cobbs is off to a great start after rushing for 216 yards in Week 1 vs. Aledo.
Comments