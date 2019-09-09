The week that was in high school football around Dallas-Fort Worth in Week 2

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Every week, we’ll recap the week that was in high school football around Dallas-Fort Worth. During Week 2, here’s a look at the top games, biggest upset, best individual performance and best play.

If you have any suggestions, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com.

Top Game

McKinney North 68, Justin Northwest 65

The Bulldogs led 66-65 with over a minute left when the Texans attempted an extra point to tie the game, Michael Norris blocked it and Jacobi Balous returned it for two points.

North led 45-41 at halftime after coming back from three separate 13-point deficits.

The two teams combined for nearly 950 yards in the first half and over 1,400 yards overall. McKinney North quarterback Dillon Markiewicz threw for 365 yards and 4 touchdowns. Running back Emmanuel Fincher had 205 yards and 2 TDs and receiver JJ Henry had 204 yards and 2 TDs.

Northwest QB Austin Ahmad threw for 512 yards and 7 TDs, 309 yards and 6 TDs to WR Zavion Taylor.

North picked up 26 first downs while Northwest finished with 33.

Biggest Upset

Kennedale 35, Midlothian Heritage 28

Kennedale RB Keirahyin Brown rushed for 3 TDs and Cameron Hynson rushed 20 times for 164 and another TD as the Wildcats upset No. 5 Heritage.

The Jaguars led 21-7 late in the second quarter, but the Wildcats defense stepped up and the offense scored the next 28 points, starting with a 17-yard TD pass from Seth Paroulek to Wali Latifi to cut the lead to 21-14 just before halftime.

Hynson scored on an 80-yard TD to give Kennedale a 28-21 lead with 7:43 left in the third.

Kennedale rushed for 319 yards.

Kennedale takes the field against Midlothian Heritage on Friday, September 9, 2019. Darren Lauber.

Best Individual Performance

We’ve mentioned his stats already, but Northwest WR Zavion Taylor had himself a night vs. McKinney North. Taylor made 16 catches for 309 yards and caught 6 TD passes. He caught a score in every quarter, including three in the second.

His TD catches came from 16, 26, 70, 10, 11 and 6.

Taylor had 640 yards receiving and 7 TDs last season.

Best Play

If you would like to submit top play of the week in DFW, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com with video/or tweet and a short summary, including high school and player's name every Sunday morning.

Nothing like a game winner with under 30 seconds to play to improve to 2-0, so we’re chalking the best play of Week 2 to Denton Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs.

Cobbs, who rushed for 218 yards, scored a 10-yard TD with 15 seconds left as Guyer beat Cedar Hill 40-36 at the Cotton Bowl Prep Showcase.

Cobbs is off to a great start after rushing for 216 yards in Week 1 vs. Aledo.

TOUCHDOWN GUYER! Cobbs 10 yards on 4th and 2. Guyer takes the 40-36 lead 15 secs left #txhsfb @kingk082001 pic.twitter.com/7vnbmXEng2 — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) September 7, 2019