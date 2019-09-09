High School Football

The week that was in high school football around Dallas-Fort Worth in Week 2

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth

Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. By
Up Next
Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. By

Every week, we’ll recap the week that was in high school football around Dallas-Fort Worth. During Week 2, here’s a look at the top games, biggest upset, best individual performance and best play.

If you have any suggestions, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com.

Top Game

McKinney North 68, Justin Northwest 65

The Bulldogs led 66-65 with over a minute left when the Texans attempted an extra point to tie the game, Michael Norris blocked it and Jacobi Balous returned it for two points.

North led 45-41 at halftime after coming back from three separate 13-point deficits.

The two teams combined for nearly 950 yards in the first half and over 1,400 yards overall. McKinney North quarterback Dillon Markiewicz threw for 365 yards and 4 touchdowns. Running back Emmanuel Fincher had 205 yards and 2 TDs and receiver JJ Henry had 204 yards and 2 TDs.

Northwest QB Austin Ahmad threw for 512 yards and 7 TDs, 309 yards and 6 TDs to WR Zavion Taylor.

North picked up 26 first downs while Northwest finished with 33.

Biggest Upset

Kennedale 35, Midlothian Heritage 28

Kennedale RB Keirahyin Brown rushed for 3 TDs and Cameron Hynson rushed 20 times for 164 and another TD as the Wildcats upset No. 5 Heritage.

The Jaguars led 21-7 late in the second quarter, but the Wildcats defense stepped up and the offense scored the next 28 points, starting with a 17-yard TD pass from Seth Paroulek to Wali Latifi to cut the lead to 21-14 just before halftime.

Hynson scored on an 80-yard TD to give Kennedale a 28-21 lead with 7:43 left in the third.

Kennedale rushed for 319 yards.

20190906_192610.jpg
Kennedale takes the field against Midlothian Heritage on Friday, September 9, 2019. Darren Lauber.

Best Individual Performance

We’ve mentioned his stats already, but Northwest WR Zavion Taylor had himself a night vs. McKinney North. Taylor made 16 catches for 309 yards and caught 6 TD passes. He caught a score in every quarter, including three in the second.

His TD catches came from 16, 26, 70, 10, 11 and 6.

Taylor had 640 yards receiving and 7 TDs last season.

Best Play

If you would like to submit top play of the week in DFW, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com with video/or tweet and a short summary, including high school and player’s name every Sunday morning.

Nothing like a game winner with under 30 seconds to play to improve to 2-0, so we’re chalking the best play of Week 2 to Denton Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs.

Cobbs, who rushed for 218 yards, scored a 10-yard TD with 15 seconds left as Guyer beat Cedar Hill 40-36 at the Cotton Bowl Prep Showcase.

Cobbs is off to a great start after rushing for 216 yards in Week 1 vs. Aledo.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  