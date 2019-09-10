DFW Class 5A Top 10 high school football rankings: Burleson teams come in at No. 10

Plano, El Paso Eastwood unite together before their Week 2 game in Frisco The fans from Plano and Eastwood took in pre-game festivities at Ford Center on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The game was canceled on Aug. 15, two weeks after the mass shooting in El Paso. It was reinstated 24 hours later and moved from Plano to Frisco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The fans from Plano and Eastwood took in pre-game festivities at Ford Center on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The game was canceled on Aug. 15, two weeks after the mass shooting in El Paso. It was reinstated 24 hours later and moved from Plano to Frisco.

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 2-0 in Week 2 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A for Week 3:

1. Highland Park (2-0), Previous (1): The Scots defeated Horn 52-25. Next game vs. Lone Star

2. Denton Ryan (2-0), Previous (2): The Raiders shutout Fossil Ridge. Next game vs. West Mesquite (9/20)

3. Aledo (1-1), Previous (3): The Bearcats shutout Toluca, Mexico. Next game vs. Burleson Centennial

4. Frisco Lone Star (2-0), Previous (6): The Rangers shut down Denton. Next game vs. Highland Park

5. Lancaster (1-1), Previous (5): The Tigers beat West Mesquite. Next game vs. South Grand Prairie

6. The Colony (2-0), Previous (7): The Cougars beat Frisco Reedy. Next game vs. Byron Nelson

7. Birdville (1-1), Previous (8): The Hawks defeated Little Elm. Next game vs. Weatherford

8. Frisco Reedy (1-1), Previous (4): The Lions lost to The Colony 48-19. Next game vs. Lake Dallas

9. Crowley (2-0), Previous (10): The Eagles defeated Mansfield Legacy. Next game vs. Chisholm Trail

T10. Burleson Centennial (2-0), Previous (N/A): The Spartans beat Denison. Next game vs. Aledo

T10. Burleson (2-0), Previous (N/A): The Elks beat Braswell. Next game vs. Waco University

On the fence: South Oak Cliff, Saginaw, McKinney North