High School Football
DFW Class 5A Top 10 high school football rankings: Burleson teams come in at No. 10
Plano, El Paso Eastwood unite together before their Week 2 game in Frisco
Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 2-0 in Week 2 and which suffered a loss.
Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A for Week 3:
1. Highland Park (2-0), Previous (1): The Scots defeated Horn 52-25. Next game vs. Lone Star
2. Denton Ryan (2-0), Previous (2): The Raiders shutout Fossil Ridge. Next game vs. West Mesquite (9/20)
3. Aledo (1-1), Previous (3): The Bearcats shutout Toluca, Mexico. Next game vs. Burleson Centennial
4. Frisco Lone Star (2-0), Previous (6): The Rangers shut down Denton. Next game vs. Highland Park
5. Lancaster (1-1), Previous (5): The Tigers beat West Mesquite. Next game vs. South Grand Prairie
6. The Colony (2-0), Previous (7): The Cougars beat Frisco Reedy. Next game vs. Byron Nelson
7. Birdville (1-1), Previous (8): The Hawks defeated Little Elm. Next game vs. Weatherford
8. Frisco Reedy (1-1), Previous (4): The Lions lost to The Colony 48-19. Next game vs. Lake Dallas
9. Crowley (2-0), Previous (10): The Eagles defeated Mansfield Legacy. Next game vs. Chisholm Trail
T10. Burleson Centennial (2-0), Previous (N/A): The Spartans beat Denison. Next game vs. Aledo
T10. Burleson (2-0), Previous (N/A): The Elks beat Braswell. Next game vs. Waco University
On the fence: South Oak Cliff, Saginaw, McKinney North
