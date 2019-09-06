Mixon shows why he’s one of DFW’s top running backs with three TD game for Birdville

Highlights: Birdville football Birdville's Laderrious Mixon. He also caught a 14-yard TD. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Birdville's Laderrious Mixon. He also caught a 14-yard TD.

Running back Laderrious Mixon finished with three total touchdowns, two on the ground, as Birdville pulled away from Little Elm Friday night, 35-21.

The game, which saw nearly 750 yards of total offense, was actually tied 14-14 at the half, as each team scored once in the first two quarters. Little Elm’s Ryan Watts, an Oklahoma commit, caught a 20-yard pass from quarterback John Mateer to get the scoring going before Birdville’s Gage Haksin hauled in a 28-yard strike from quarterback Stone Earle for the 7-7 score.

In the second quarter, Mixon had his first rushing score of the night, a 1-yard plunge to give Birdville (1-1) the lead, but on the ensuing drive, Jason Jackson’s 10-yard run tied the score for Little Elm (1-1) at the half.

Birdville had the ball first to start the second half and it was Mixon’s 4-yard run that gave them the lead back at 21-14, and the lead increased near the end of the quarter as Senior defensive linemen Damon Lewis returned a forced interception twenty yards for the 28-14 lead, headed to the fourth quarter.

In the final quarter, Mateer found Watts again, this time on a 66-yard pass, pulling Little Elm to within one score, but on their next possession, Birdville pushed the lead back to two scores for good, as Earle connected with Mixon on a 68-yard pass, for the eventual final score of 35-21.

Mixon led all offensive players with 258 yards of total offense, while Birdville’s Gage Haskin caught six balls for 109 yards and the one score. For Little Elm, running back Jordan Hall ran for 108 yards while Mateer threw for 228 yards and the two touchdown passes.