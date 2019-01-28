Dallas-Fort Worth Elite: Top 50 high school football recruits from the Class of 2019

We kick off our week-long coverage of previewing National Signing Day (Feb. 6) with a look at the top 50 recruits in DFW for the 2019 recruiting cycle.

Many of these recruits signed their National Letter of Intent on Dec. 19 during the Early Signing Period.





1. WR Theo Wease

6-3, 195, Allen

Signed with Oklahoma. Also considered Alabama, LSU, Baylor, Auburn, Michigan and more. Holds 39 offers. The 5-star WR is ranked as the No. 4 player in the country, per 247Sports. Recorded 72 catches, 1,042 yards and 16 TDs this season.

2. LB Marcel Brooks

6-3, 200, Flower Mound Marcus

Signed with LSU. Also considered TCU, Clemson, Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan and more. Ranked as the No. 2 outside linebacker in the nation and No. 5 overall prospect in the state.

Flower Mound Marcus 4-star OLB Marcel Brooks, who’s committed to LSU, competes at The Opening at The Star in early July. Andrew Ivins 247Sports

3. WR Trejan Bridges

6-1, 185, Hebron

Signed with Oklahoma. Also considered Arkansas, Baylor, Wisconsin, Texas Tech, Utah, Washington State, Michigan State and Kansas. Ranked as the No. 11 WR in the nation by 247. Recorded 58 catches, 834 yards, 13 TDs, 55 carries, 433 yards, 7 TDs this season.

Four-star WR Trejan Bridges, from Hebron High School, is one of the top recruits in the country. He’s currently committed to Oklahoma. Greg Powers, 247Sports

4. DB Lewis Cine

6-2, 180, Trinity Christian Cedar Hill

Signed with Georgia. Ranked as the No. 3 safety in the nation by 247. Holds 36 scholarship offers including Michigan, Auburn, Ohio State and more. He helped TC-Cedar Hill to the TAPPS Division II state title.

5. TE Baylor Cupp

6-6, 235, Brock

Signed with Texas A&M. Also considered Texas, Alabama, Baylor, Kansas, North Texas, Texas State, Tulsa and more. Ranked the No. 1 tight end overall in the nation and No. 8 prospect in the state, per 247Sports.

Brock tight end Baylor Cupp 247Sports

6. WR Dylan Wright

6-3, 195, West Mesquite

Signed with Texas A&M. Also considered TCU, Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Baylor, Arkansas, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon and more. He’s ranked as the No. 12 WR in the nation and No. 11 overall player in the state, per 247.

Four-star WR Dylan Wright (West Mesquite) currently has 38 offers and should get even more with a big senior season. Greg Powers, 247Sports

7. DB Demani Richardson

6-1, 190, Waxahachie

Signed with Texas A&M. Also considered TCU, Texas, Baylor, Missouri and Georgia. Ranked the No. 7 safety in the nation and No. 13 overall prospect in the state.

Four-star 2019 safety Demani Richardson (Waxahachie High School) committed to Texas A&M over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, TCU, and Texas amongst others. Greg Powers, 247Sports

6-4, 225, Nolan Catholic

Enrolled at Notre Dame. Also considered TCU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UCLA, Texas, Baylor, Georgia, Arkansas, Oklahoma State and more. Ranked the No. 17 weak-side defensive end in the nation. Named US Army All-American.

Nana Osafo-Mensah, a four-star recruit from Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, is one of the top recruits in the country. He’s committed to Notre Dame. Greg Powers 247Sports

9. DB Jalen Catalon

5-9, 180, Mansfield Legacy

Committed to Arkansas. Also considered TCU, Oklahoma and Texas. Holds 23 offers. Voted Associated Press Class 5A all-state defensive player of the year when he was just a sophomore. Recorded 297 tackles, 12 INTs as a sophomore and junior.

Mansfield Legacy 4-star safety Jalen Catalon commits with Arkansas, Friday Jan. 18, 2019. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

10. TE Austin Stogner

6-6, 230, Plano Prestonwood

Signed with Oklahoma. Also considered TCU, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and more. Ranked the No. 3 tight end in the nation. Recorded 50 catches, 691 yards and 6 TDs this season.

11. ATH Jeffery Carter

6-0, 180, Mansfield Legacy.

Enrolled at Alabama. Also considered Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and more. Holds 23 offers. Ranked the No. 9 cornerback in the nation and No. 15 prospect in the state, per 247Sports.

12. DB Brian Williams

6-0, 185, Dallas Bishop Dunne

Signed with Texas A&M. Ranked as the No. 6 safety in the nation by 247. Also considered Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ohio State and more. He helped Bishop Dunne to the TAPPS Division I state title.

13. ATH Marquez Beason

5-11, 175, Duncanville

Signed with Illinois. Holds 47 scholarship offers. Ranked the No. 5 athlete in the nation, No. 17 overall prospect in Texas.

14. DB Tyler Owens

6-2, 200, Plano East

Signed with Texas. Holds 15 offers. Also considered Baylor, Boston College, Houston, Missouri, UCLA and more. Ranked as the No. 9 safety in the nation and No. 18 overall player, per 247.

15. OL Branson Bragg

6-4, 295, Crandall

Signed with Stanford. Holds 20 scholarship offers. Ranked the No. 4 center in the nation.

16. DL Steven Parker

6-4, 220, Dallas South Oak Cliff

The 4-star DE has offers from Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor, Kansas, Minnesota and more. Ranked the No. 23 weak-side defensive end in the nation. Projected to commit with Kansas, per 247.

17. WR Kameron Brown

6-0, 170, Colleyville Heritage

Enrolled at Texas A&M. Also considered TCU, Texas, UCLA, Texas Tech, Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, LSU, Miami and more. Recorded 101 catches, 1,700 yards, 27 TDs the past two seasons.

Colleyville Heritage’s Kameron Brown will be in the first class of high school recruits affected by the NCAA’s new rules. Khampha Bouaphanh kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com

18. WR Langston Anderson

6-2, 190, Midlothian Heritage

Signed with Oklahoma State. Holds 24 offers. Also considered Texas, Baylor, Arizona State, SMU, Illinois, Houston, Mississippi and more. Recorded 63 catches, 1,120 yards, 18 TDs this season.

247Sports

6-3, 305, Allen

Signed with Oklahoma. Holds 39 scholarship offers. Ranked the No. 17 offensive guard in the nation.

20. DL Hunter Spears

6-4, 280, Sachse

Enrolled at Notre Dame. Also considered TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Alabama and more. Ranked the No. 21 defensive tackle in the nation.

21. DL Colt Ellison

6-4, 235, Aledo

Signed with TCU. Also considered Baylor, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Texas State, UT-San Antonio, Tulsa and more. Recorded 186 tackles, 34 for loss, 23.5 sacks as a sophomore and junior. Ranked the No. 27 weak-side defensive end in the nation.

6-0, 180, DeSoto

Considering TCU, Texas Tech, SMU, West Virginia, Utah, Oklahoma State, North Texas, Kansas State, Illinois, Colorado and more. Recorded 133 catches, 1,700 yards, 12 TDs the past two seasons. Projected to commit with Tech, per 247.

23. QB Grant Tisdale

6-1, 205, Allen

Enrolled at Ole Miss. Ranked the No. 13 dual-threat quarterback in the nation. Also considered Ohio State, Baylor, Texas Tech, Utah, Oregon, Oklahoma State and more. Recorded 6,700 total yards, 89 TDs the past two seasons.

24. OL Marcus Alexander

6-3, 295, Sunnyvale

Signed with Oklahoma. Also considered Oklahoma State, Missouri, Texas Tech, Southern Miss and more. Ranked as the No. 24 offensive guard in the nation, per 247.

25. QB Jacob Clark

6-5, 210, Rockwall

Enrolled at Minnesota. Also considered TCU, Washington State, Rice and Memphis. Ranked the No. 17 pro-style quarterback in the nation. Recorded 6,300 yards, 67 TDs the past two seasons.

Rockwall 3-star QB Jacob Clark Greg Powers 247Sports

26. DL Enoch Jackson

6-0, 290, Mansfield Legacy

Signed with Arkansas. Also considered Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Georgia, Ole Miss and Iowa. Recorded 52 tackles, 19 for loss, 6 sacks in 2017.

27. DL Taurean Carter

6-3, 250, Mansfield Legacy

Signed with Arkansas. Also considered TCU, Oklahoma State, Florida, Houston, Indiana, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Purdue, Colorado and Utah State. Recorded 65 tackles, 16 for loss in 2017.

28. DB Anfernee Orji

6-1, 200, Rockwall

Signed with Vanderbilt. Also considered Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Utah. Recorded 84 tackles, 13 for loss, 4 sacks, 3 INTs, 6 pass deflections in 2017. Made 94 tackles this season.

29. ATH Velton Gardner

5-9, 170, Dallas Skyline

Committed to Texas Tech. Also considered Kansas State, North Texas, Southern Miss, Bowling Green, Jackson State, Syracuse and Lafayette. Recorded 3,300 total yards, 40 TDs this season.

6-3, 225, FW Southwest

Signed with Minnesota. Also considered Alabama, Baylor, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Texas State, North Texas and more. Recorded 13 TDs in 2017.

31. DB Jonathan McGill

5-9, 170, Coppell

Signed with Stanford. Also considered SMU, UT-San Antonio, Syracuse, Nevada, Bowling Green and more. Recorded 62 tackles, 2 INTs this season.

32. RB Qualan Jones

5-10, 210, Trinity Christian Cedar Hill

Signed with Baylor. Ranked the No. 32 running back in the nation. Rushed for 1,250 yards, 18 TDs this season.

33. DL Jayden Jernigan

6-1, 270, Allen

Signed with Oklahoma State. Also considered Texas Tech, Washington, Arkansas State, Iowa State, Kansas, SMU and more.

6-0, 185, Southlake Carroll

Committed to SMU. Also considered Oregon, Clemson, Minnesota, San Diego State, Air Force and more. Recorded 4,000 yards rushing and 56 TDs the past two seasons. 2018 Landry Award winner.

Southlake running back TJ McDaniel (4) attempts to avoid the tackle of Coppell linebacker Walker Polk (44) during the second half of a high school Bi-district football playoff game at Dragon Stadium in Southlake, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Southlake Carroll defeated Coppell 54-10. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

35. WR Kennedy Lewis

6-3, 190, Melissa

Signed with Texas. Holds 29 offers. Also considered Baylor, TCU, Arizona and more. Caught 10 TDs this season.

36. OL Thalen Robinson

6-6, 315, Arlington Bowie

Signed with Missouri. Holds 8 offers. Also considered SMU, Texas State, Colorado State and more.

Arlington Bowie OT Thalen Robinson, who’s committed to Missouri 247Sports

5-11, 185, Arlington Bowie

Signed with Oklahoma. Also considered Arizona State, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Baylor, Texas Tech, Utah, Washington State and San Diego State. Recorded 206 tackles, 4 INTs, 16 pass deflections the past two seasons.

Bowie defensive back Ty DeArman (10) grabs a touchdown pass in front of Haltom wide receiver Julian Johnson (8) during the first half of a high school Bi-district football playoff game at Birdville FAAC in North Richland Hills, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2018. Bowie led 28-25 at the half. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

38. OL Preston Wilson

6-4, 275, Argyle

Signed with Oklahoma State. Holds 30 offers. Also considered Texas Tech, Baylor, Arizona State, Washington State and more. He’s ranked as the No. 12 center in the nation, per 247.

39. DB William Jones

5-10, 165, Mansfield Summit

Signed with Kansas State. Also considered Cal, TCU, Boise State, Houston and more. Recorded 62 tackles, 8 INTs and 19 pass deflections the past two seasons.

40. LB Gabriel Murphy

6-2, 215, Dallas Bishop Lynch

Signed with North Texas. Also considered Air Force, Connecticut, Texas State and UT-San Antonio. Recorded 182 tackles, 36 for loss, 11 sacks the past two seasons.

41. LB Grayson Murphy

6-2, 215, Dallas Bishop Lynch

Signed with North Texas. Also considered Air Force, Connecticut, Texas State and UT-San Antonio. Recorded 314 tackles, 32.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks the past three seasons.

6-3, 220, Aledo

Signed with TCU. Recorded 112 tackles, 4 INTs the past two seasons. Named Defensive MVP during the 5A Division II state title game this season.

43. DB Stacy Brown

6-2, 185, Duncanville

Signed with Missouri. Holds 22 offers. Also considered Purdue, Arkansas State, Texas State, Louisiana-Monroe, UT-San Antonio and more.

44. RB Darrin Smith

5-8, 180, Frisco Lone Star

Considering Connecticut, Nebraska, Colorado, Texas State, Louisiana-Monroe and more. Holds 23 offers Ranked the No. 14 all-purpose back in the nation. Projected to commit to TCU or Florida Atlantic, per 247.

6-6, 220, Dallas Wilson

Considering Oklahoma State, Oregon State, SMU and Purdue. Recorded 84 tackles, 24 for loss, 10.5 sacks the past two seasons. He’s projected to commit with Oklahoma State, per 247.

46. RB Justin Dinka

5-11, 185, Flower Mound Marcus

Signed with San Diego State. Also considered Baylor, SMU, Houston, Missouri, Mississippi, Illinois, Indiana and more. Recorded 1,900 yards, 24 TDs the past two seasons.

47. DB Deondre Dansby

5-11, 180, Dallas South Oak Cliff

Offers from SMU, Arizona State, Houston, Navy, Colorado, Jackson State and more. Recorded 182 tackles, 18 for loss, 19 pass deflections and 7 INTs the past two seasons.

48. DB Miles Williams

6-0, 165, Mansfield

Signed with Cal. Holds 19 offers. Also considered Texas State, UT-San Antonio, SMU and more. Recorded 28 tackles, 2 INTs, 6 pass deflections in 2017.

49. WR Rashee Rice

6-2, 175, Richland

Signed with SMU. Also considered Texas Tech, Washington State, Houston, Minnesota, Illinois, Tulsa and more. Recorded 2,100 yards, 20 TDs the past two seasons.

Richland’s Rashee Rice, right, and Keller Central’s DJ Graham. Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

50. DE Sulaiman Kpaka

6-3, 250, Grand Prairie

Signed with Purdue. Holds 22 offers. Also considered Boise State, Air Force, Boston College and more.

OTHERS: Michael Black (Haltom), Anthony Watkins (FW South Hills), Chance Cover (Nolan Catholic), Cameron Griffin (Glen Rose), Kyron White (Arlington), DeShawn Gaddie (Arlington Lamar), Chandler Rogers (Lake Ridge), Kyron Cumby (Plano), Shamar Johnson (Richland), Certaidrian Brooks (Allen), Ife Adeyi (Legacy), Trevor Strange (Coppell), Kane Bradford (Dallas Skyline), Derrion Clark (South Oak Cliff), Myles Jernigan (South Grand Prairie), Kevin Anderson (Lewisville), Solomon Turner (Prestonwood), Bryce Robinson (Sachse), Nolan Matthews (Frisco Reedy), Donavann Collins (Cedar Hill), Virdel Edwards (Prestonwood), Shilo Sanders (TC-Cedar Hill), Caden Davis (Coppell), Cade York (Prosper), Donovann Collins (Cedar Hill), Shemar Pearl (Plano West), Isreal Isuman-Hundley (Colleyville Heritage), Malik Caper (Grapevine Faith), Tyler Knoop (FW Christian), Trevon Russell (Mansfield Timberview)