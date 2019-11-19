Troy Aikman to Dallas Cowboys: Pay Dak now

Troy Aikman thinks the Dallas Cowboys need to pay Dak Prescott. And sooner the better.

The Cowboys Hall of Famer quarterback thinks Prescott, who is having the best season of his four-year career, deserves it. During his weekly segment with The Musers on KTCK/1310 Tuesday morning, Aikman said it would not only help Prescott for the remainder of this season, but he said it would likely have a positive domino effect on the rest of the team as they try to make a run in the postseason.

“I really do not know why he has not yet been paid,” he said. “That’s not a criticism of anyone. I don’t know if it’s because they’re so far apart. I don’t think there’s any doubt they want to sign him. I don’t think he can show anymore than he’s already shown.”

Aikman will be in the FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4) booth for the Cowboys (6-4) game against the New England Patriots (9-1) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

Although Prescott has repeatedly denied that his lingering contract situation has distracted him — and he’s backed that up with a league-high 3,221 yards — Aikman is convinced it has. There is a history, Aikman said, that has probably left some doubt in the back of Prescott’s mind on how much faith the Cowboys have in him.

“I don’t know how it could not, quite honestly,” he said. “The Eagles stepped up, they paid Carson Wentz a lot of money. The Rams this offseason stepped up and paid Goff a lot of money.”

Even going back to Prescott’s sensational rookie season when he led the Cowboys’ to a 13-3 record after taking over for an injured Tony Romo, things were said that probably had Prescott wondering just how committed the organization was to him.

“Going into the postseason [in 2016] Jerry Jones said what a great story it would be if Tony Romo led them to a Super Bowl,” Aikman said. “Here he is, as a rookie, took them to a 13-3 record … I think there’s been enough that’s been done that he could certainly look back and say, ‘Wow, am I truly valued?’”

“Yeah, what’s being said now is ‘We love you, we’re going to pay you, you’re not going anywhere,’” he said. “but until that actually happens, I do think there is — not doubt — but I think there’s some questions as to ‘OK, well how committed are they really to me?’”

Bottom line, Aikman said, the price for Prescott is probably already decided on. No sense in delaying it.

“I think the number is the number and the sooner a deal gets done I think the better for him, but I think its better for the organization and the team,” he said. “and I think it would be a real positive as they try to win something this season that’s still right out in front of them.”