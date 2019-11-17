Watch Ezekiel Elliott give young fans his cleats after Cowboys beat Lions

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Ezekiel Elliott walked off the Ford Field turf without shoes on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys’ running back celebrated his team’s 35-27 win over the Detroit Lions by giving his cleats to two young kids in the stands near the entrance to the tunnel. Elliott, who has done this before with his shoes and other gear, picked out young fans on either side of the tunnel to gift one of his cleats.

Elliott had 45 yards rushing on 16 carries and 28 yards receiving on two catches.

Ezekiel Elliott giving his cleats to a couple of kids after today’s game pic.twitter.com/VSP6EOMzsa — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 17, 2019