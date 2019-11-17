Watch Ezekiel Elliott celebrate touchdown by doing ‘The Dak’ dance

It’s all the rage and even Ezekiel Elliott is getting in on the act.

The Dallas Cowboys’ running back celebrated a second-half touchdown Sunday against the Detroit Lions by doing “The Dak,” or otherwise known as quarterback Dak Prescott’s pre-game warmup exercise.

Elliott scored on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Prescott in which he made an acrobatic reception before turning up field for the score.

Elliott immediately went into his celebration, which mimicked Prescott’s much talked about pre-game routine.

The Cowboys improved to 6-4 with a 35-27 win over the Lions.

Zeke whipped out the "Dak Dance" to celebrate the TD



(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/EIZCT5ik6H — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2019