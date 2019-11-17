Dallas Cowboys

Watch Ezekiel Elliott celebrate touchdown by doing ‘The Dak’ dance

It’s all the rage and even Ezekiel Elliott is getting in on the act.

The Dallas Cowboys’ running back celebrated a second-half touchdown Sunday against the Detroit Lions by doing “The Dak,” or otherwise known as quarterback Dak Prescott’s pre-game warmup exercise.

Elliott scored on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Prescott in which he made an acrobatic reception before turning up field for the score.

Elliott immediately went into his celebration, which mimicked Prescott’s much talked about pre-game routine.

The Cowboys improved to 6-4 with a 35-27 win over the Lions.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  