The Dallas Cowboys try to rebound at noon Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The Cowboys (5-4) are coming off a 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week. The Lions (3-5-1) are coming off a 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Follow all of the scores, news and updates right here from the reporters on the scene.

