Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t technically in a must-win situation at noon Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

But considering the remainder of their schedule, a win against 3-5-1 Detroit could prove indispensable down the road. The Cowboys played at the New England Patriots (8-1) next week and host the Buffalo Bills (6-3) on Thanksgiving. They also have games against the Los Angeles Rams (5-4) and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-4), with whom they’re currently tied atop the NFC East.

The Cowboys (5-4) needed a last-second, 38-yard field goal to beat the Lions 26-24 in their last meeting on Sept. 30, 2018, at AT&T Stadium.

In Dallas’ favor is the fact that Lions’ quarterback Matthew Stafford has been ruled out with a back injury. Jeff Driskel is expected to make his second start. He threw for 269 yards on 27 of 46 passing in the Lions’ 20-13 loss to the Bears last week in Chicago. He threw a 47-yard touchdown pass and was intercepted once.

Dallas Cowboys (5-4) vs. Detroit Lions (3-5-1)

When: Noon Sunday

Where: Ford Field, Detroit

What: Ezekiel Elliott was held to 47 yards on 20 rushes last week in the loss to the Vikings. It snapped a string of three games with 100 or more yards for Elliott. rushed for 152 yards on 25 carries against the Lions a year ago at AT&T Stadium. He also had four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

X factor: The Cowboys’ defense, especially linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch have been maligned for underperforming for much of the season, including last week against the Vikings. Perhaps facing a backup quarterback and the Lions’ rushing game, which ranks 23rd in the league, will lead to something of a resurgence for the linebackers.

TV: FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4 in DFW)

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM The Fan

Line: Cowboys -4.5

