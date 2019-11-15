No surprise here: Cowboys will not be at Colin Kaepernick’s workout, per Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys will not send a representative to the NFL-led work out of quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta, per owner Jerry Jones.

There were reports earlier in the week that the Cowboys would have someone there.

But Jones corrected that misinformation on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Friday.”

“That is not correct. We’re are not gonna have anybody there,” Jones said.

Jones said the Cowboys will look at the tape of the workout and the interviews if necessary.

But he said, “We really like our quarterbacks.”

Cooper Rush is the back up to starter Dak Prescott. The Cowboys have Clayton Thorson on the practice squad.

Coach Jason Garrett echoed Jones during his press conference on Friday.

”We like our young guys,” Garrett said. “We feel good about our young guys.”

The NFL announced that 11 teams have committed to attend Kaepernick’s work out, which is his first real opportunity to get back in the league since 2017, one year after he began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of social justice, racism and police brutality.

It’s not surprising that the Cowboys not attend, given Jones’ stance on the issue.He requires all players to stand during the anthem or will not play for the Cowboys.

Since the protests began, no Cowboys player has ever taken a knee or done any type of demonstration during the anthem.