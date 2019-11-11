Michael Bennett focused on being good teammate; stays mum on abandoning anthem protest

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Michael Bennett declined to discuss his decision to end his social justice protest during the national anthem when finally queried by reporters following Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

It was the first time Bennett talked to the media since the bye-week trade to the Cowboys from the New England Patriots three weeks ago.

He has stood for the anthem during the past two games with the Cowboys because of a pre-trade agreement with owner Jerry Jones. It’s the first time that Bennett has stood for the anthem since 2016.

He sat during the anthem in 2017 when he was with the Seattle Seahawks in protest of inequality and police brutality. He stayed in the locker room during the anthem last season with the Philadelphia Eagles and through the first six games in 2019 with New England prior to the trade to the Cowboys.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

When asked why he’s now standing for the anthem, Bennett declined to comment to reporters and politely ended the interview.

“I’m out, man. Thank you, guys,” Bennett said.

Prior to that, Bennett told reporters that his focus is fitting in with his third team in three years and being a good teammate.

“It’s been good, getting used to it, getting back into shape of playing and getting used to a whole new team,” Bennett said to the Dallas Morning News. “It’s always hard to do but I think overall it’s turned out pretty well for me as a player (and) individually. So, I just want to come out and be the best teammate and try hard and it’s going pretty good.”

Bennett has recorded five tackles, a sack and six quarterback hits in two games since joining the Cowboys in what is a nine-game rental.

The Cowboys took a year off of his contract following the trade and he will be a free agent after the season.