Dallas Cowboys
Breaking: Cowboys get former Super Bowl champ DE in trade from Super Bowl champion Pats
The Dallas Cowboys acquired defensive end Michael Bennett in a trade with the New England Pariots for a conditional seventh-round pick on Thursday. He will give them depth behind DeMarcus Lawrence and Robert Quinn.
Bennett won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and is familiar with the schemes of Kris Richard, the Cowboys secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator from their time together in Seattle.
