Breaking: Cowboys get former Super Bowl champ DE in trade from Super Bowl champion Pats

New England Patriots defensive lineman Michael Bennett speaks with members of the media in the team’s locker room following NFL football practice, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. AP Photo

The Dallas Cowboys acquired defensive end Michael Bennett in a trade with the New England Pariots for a conditional seventh-round pick on Thursday. He will give them depth behind DeMarcus Lawrence and Robert Quinn.

Bennett won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and is familiar with the schemes of Kris Richard, the Cowboys secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator from their time together in Seattle.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW