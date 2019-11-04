Cowboys DE Michael Bennett stands for national anthem for the first time since 2016

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Michael Bennett stood for the national anthem before Monday night’s game against the New York Giants.

It marked the first time that Bennett stood for the anthem since 2016 when he was with the Seattle Seahawks.

Bennett sat during the anthem in 2017 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks in protest of social justice and racism against people of color. He stayed in the locker room during the anthem last season with the Philadelphia Eagles and he did the same this season with the Patriots before the trade to the Cowboys.

Bennett and the Cowboys discussed the issue before the trade was finalized and he agreed to stand.

The Cowboys also restructured Bennett’s contract, knocking a year off and making him a free agent after the season.

Bennett, who has yet to speak to the media, is the second player this season to abandon a history of protests after joining the Cowboys.

Defensive end Robert Quinn raised his fist as a silent protest during the anthem for a few seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins.

It’s all in keeping with the mandate owner Jerry Jones placed on his team.

He wants them to stand with toes on the line and refrain from any type of social justice protests, or they won’t play for the Cowboys.

Some thought that policy might be challenged by Bennett.

Jones never worried, as he made a deal with Bennett.

“I’m satisfied that, in Michael, we’ve got a player who knows how we do it here with the Cowboys,” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan last Tuesday.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett echoed Jones.

“We anticipate him doing what all of our players do. We don’t anticipate that being an issue,” Garrett said.

It wasn’t an issue Monday night.