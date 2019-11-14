Football
‘He’s done for the year.’ Reaction to Myles Garrett hitting Mason Rudolph with helmet
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is facing a lengthy suspension.
The NFL is expected to come down hard on Garrett for his actions during the Browns’ 21-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.
Garrett ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet with 8 seconds left in the game, and then hit Rudolph’s head with the helmet. A brawl ensued afterward.
Garrett, along with his Browns teammate Larry Ogunjobi, and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey were ejected.
Browns defensive back Damarious Randall was thrown out earlier in the game for a helmet-to-helmet blow on Diontae Johnson.
But all talk centered on Garrett, the former Texas A&M and Arlington Martin standout. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield called Garrett’s actions “inexcusable” in a postgame TV interview.
Rudolph called the incident “bush league” by Garrett, adding: “Total coward move on his part.”
Most on social media feel Garrett could face a suspension for the rest of the season, including former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant. The Browns (4-6) have six games left in the regular season.
At the minimum, it would seem like Garrett would be subject to at least a five-game suspension. That’s the number of games the league suspended then-Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth after he stomped on Cowboys center Andre Gurode in 2006.
Here’s what social media is saying:
Comments