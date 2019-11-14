‘He’s done for the year.’ Reaction to Myles Garrett hitting Mason Rudolph with helmet

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is facing a lengthy suspension.

The NFL is expected to come down hard on Garrett for his actions during the Browns’ 21-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Garrett ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet with 8 seconds left in the game, and then hit Rudolph’s head with the helmet. A brawl ensued afterward.

Garrett, along with his Browns teammate Larry Ogunjobi, and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey were ejected.

Browns defensive back Damarious Randall was thrown out earlier in the game for a helmet-to-helmet blow on Diontae Johnson.

But all talk centered on Garrett, the former Texas A&M and Arlington Martin standout. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield called Garrett’s actions “inexcusable” in a postgame TV interview.

Rudolph called the incident “bush league” by Garrett, adding: “Total coward move on his part.”

Most on social media feel Garrett could face a suspension for the rest of the season, including former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant. The Browns (4-6) have six games left in the regular season.

At the minimum, it would seem like Garrett would be subject to at least a five-game suspension. That’s the number of games the league suspended then-Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth after he stomped on Cowboys center Andre Gurode in 2006.

Here’s what social media is saying:

“I know it was bush league, total coward move on his part.”



Steelers QB Mason Rudolph comments on what transpired with Myles Garrett.https://t.co/8azcNxTE3n pic.twitter.com/KcyzBS49np — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 15, 2019

He’s done for the rest of the year — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 15, 2019

He might miss the rest of the year. That was awful. https://t.co/bsiLbUyZ3i — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) November 15, 2019

Myles Garrett about to catch a charge too! Brah what is you doing? — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) November 15, 2019

.@MylesLGarrett - There are consequences for your actions, young man. I hope you learn from this and understand that you did more harm to the game, than good.



The league will hand out a punishment and you need to accept it.



pic.twitter.com/S9Dd8AYqiV — WALTER JONES (@BigWalt71) November 15, 2019

Never seen any player ever act like that ever and I have played with/against some of the toughest SOB’s ever! That is the most trash BS I have ever seen. Myles Garrett hit another player ON TOP OF THE HEAD with a f’ing helmet! — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) November 15, 2019