Deion Sanders, Ed Reed named head coaches at 2020 Under Armour All-America Game

NFL Hall of Famers Deion Sanders and Ed Reed will serve as the head coaches for Team Pressure and Team Savage, respectively, and the three captains of each squad were announced on Thursday for the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game.

The 13th annual game will be Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2. A final roster will be announced in December.

Super Bowl champs Ryan Clark and Torrey Smith will serve as head coaches of the UA Next Game, which will feature 70 of the top eighth-graders from around the country.

Sanders, who is the offensive coordinator at TC-Cedar Hill, played for the Dallas Cowboys and won two Super Bowls and was named to eight Pro Bowls.

His team captains include Zach Evans (No. 7 in ESPN 300), Sav’ell Smalls (No. 10) and Darnell Washington (No. 6). Evans, who is from North Shore High School, is the top-ranked running back. He holds 44 offers and is projected to commit to Georgia, according to 247Sports.

Reed is also a Super Bowl champ and nine-time Pro Bowl selection. He most notably played for the Baltimore Ravens.

Currently, there are over 90 ESPN 300 standouts that will participate, but final draft picks and complete rosters will be announced as part of the second annual Under Armour All-America Game Player Draft on December 28 in Orlando. A total of 18 players are from Texas.

Some of the NFL’s best that were apart of the UA game include Julio Jones, A.J. Green, Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garrett and Kyler Murray, and 56 have gone on to be first-round selections.

The 2020 Under Armour All-America Class boasts 95 four- and five-star recruits that have committed to nearly 30 different programs across the country, 15 of which currently rank in the Top 25 of the Associated Press and Coaches polls.

DFW high school players

Position, Name, High School, College Commitment

OL Nathan Anderson, Frisco Reedy, Oklahoma

QB Ja’Quinden Jackson, Duncanville, Texas

OL Jake Majors, Prosper, Texas

RB Jase McClellan, Aledo, Oklahoma

WR Marvin Mims, Frisco Lone Star, Stanford

QB Chandler Morris, Highland Park, Arkansas

DB Jahari Rogers, Arlington, Florida

LB Drew Sanders, Denton Ryan, Alabama

RB EJ Smith, Dallas Jesuit, Undecided

DB Chris Thompson Jr., Duncanville, Auburn