Fort Worth area high school football statistical leaders through Week 7 of 2019 season
Fort Worth area high school football leaders through seven weeks of the season.
Email updated stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Offense
Godley 3,558
SL Carroll 3,061
Weatherford 3,060
Azle 2,984
Lake Worth 2,950
Nolan Catholic 2,727
Saginaw 2,714
Aledo 2,714
Northwest 2,711
Arlington 2,657
Pantego 2,650
Summit 2,578
Grapevine Faith 2,536
Kennedale 2,497
Arl. Bowie 2,469
Haltom 2,365
Granbury 2,322
Castleberry 2,322
Timberview 2,249
Yards per game
Weatherford 510.8
SL Carroll 510.2
Godley 508.2
Aledo 453.2
Timberview 449.8
Arlington 442.8
Summit 433
Azle 427.5
Grapevine Faith 422.7
Lake Worth 421.4
Arl. Bowie 411.5
Passing
Ethan McBrayer, Godley 2,017
Quinn Ewers, SL Carroll 1,797
Caleb Welch, Lake Worth 1,786
Gunner Hammond, Cleburne 1,733
Ken Seals, Weatherford 1,678
Jake Bishop, Aledo 1,605
Carson Cross, Fort Worth Christian 1,536
Mason Brewer, Grace Prep 1,503
Austin Ahmad, Northwest 1,489
Adrian Hawkins, Lake Ridge 1,456
Kameron Williams, Saginaw 1,411
Caleb Stith, Coll. Covenant 1,356
Landon Gest, Joshua 1,347
Kris Sims, Arlington 1,339
Blake Myers, Burleson 1,335
Deuce Hogan, Grapevine Faith 1,305
Stone Earle, Birdville 1,296
William Green, Benbrook 1,266
Jimmy Taylor, Nolan Catholic 1,192
Kainen McKinney, Summit 1,142
Adam Hill, Haltom 1,135
Rushing
Kolby Bartlett, Godley 1,122
Cash Jones, Brock 1,040
Jacob Lee, Azle 980
Mark Saunders, Grapevine Faith 927
Dez Forrest, Weatherford 916
Hayden Whites, Lake Country 896
Emeka Megwa, Nolan Catholic 879
Kyndel Sims, Northwest 823
Jaylon Jackson, Burl. Centennial 820
Brant Ahlfinger, Oakridge 786
Myion Hicks, Pantego 739
Jason Garcia, Castleberry 726
Caleb Lewis, Burleson 681
Andrew Paul, Keller Central 672
Zach Watson, Granbury 655
Jaydon Lott, Summit 633
Kenneth Cormier Jr., Haltom 632
Jonah Harrison, Pantego 629
Drevvon Ponder, Arl. Bowie 599
Ryan Williams, Kennedale 599
Tyler Stone, Joshua 590
Cleo Chandler, Cleburne 589
Kameron Williams, Saginaw 588
Drew Aguillon, Castleberry 579
Marsaillus Sims, Arl. Bowie 556
Keirahyin Brown, Kennedale 551
Receiving
Daniel Calabrese, Coll. Covenant 852
Da’Wain Lofton, North Side 823
Charles Brown, Arlington 743
Eric Mcalister, Azle 712
JoJo Earle, Aledo 695
Chance Luper, Fort Worth Christian 691
Zavion Taylor, Northwest 690
Brenan Hawkins, Godley 689
Kam Kimble, Lake Worth 681
Demetrio Brown, Benbrook 648
Tameron Derrough, Lake Ridge 644
Jace Washington, Haltom 626
Blayne Taylor, Saginaw 626
Gavin Naquin, Cleburne 596
Wills Meyer, SL Carroll 572
Money Parks, Aledo 552
Parker Priddy, Godley 537
John Manero, SL Carroll 533
Caden Midkiff, Godley 520
Dez Forrest, Weatherford 485
Lonnie Adams, Castleberry 479
Tahj Chambers, Grace Prep 479
Mark Fulkerson, Lake Worth 471
Point for
Godley 318
Aledo 316
Weatherford 312
Azle 311
Nolan Catholic 307
Crowley 302
Arlington 287
SL Carroll 284
Pantego 277
Burleson 276
Kennedale 273
Cleburne 271
Lake Worth 269
Arl. Martin 266
Burl. Centennial 259
Timberview 255
Castleberry 240
Birdville 237
Grapevine Faith 237
Arl. Lamar 230
Points per game
Aledo 52.8
Weatherford 52
Arlington 47.9
SL Carroll 47.4
Godley 45.8
Cleburne 45.1
Azle 44.5
Arl. Martin 44.3
Nolan Catholic 43.9
Crowley 43.1
Timberview 42.3
Castleberry 40
Burleson 39.6
Grapevine Faith 39.5
Pantego 39.5
Kennedale 39.4
Arl. Lamar 38.3
Lake Worth 38.2
Burl. Centennial 37
Points against
Brock 71
SL Carroll 84
Nolan Catholic 87
Arl. Martin 88
Arl. Lamar 89
Eaton 89
Pantego 101
Grapevine Faith 102
Summit 104
Arlington 105
Euless Trinity 114
Keller 115
Grace Prep 115
Birdville 117
Points allowed per game
Brock 11.9
Nolan Catholic 12.4
SL Carroll 14
Pantego 14.4
Arl. Martin 14.6
Arl. Lamar 14.7
Eaton 14.7
Euless Trinity 16.3
Grapevine Faith 17
Summit 17.4
Arlington 17.5
Keller 19.1
Grace Prep 19.2
Birdville 19.5
