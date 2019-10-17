High School Football

Fort Worth area high school football statistical leaders through Week 7 of 2019 season

Fort Worth area high school football leaders through seven weeks of the season.

Email updated stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Offense

Godley 3,558

SL Carroll 3,061

Weatherford 3,060

Azle 2,984

Lake Worth 2,950

Nolan Catholic 2,727

Saginaw 2,714

Aledo 2,714

Northwest 2,711

Arlington 2,657

Pantego 2,650

Summit 2,578

Grapevine Faith 2,536

Kennedale 2,497

Arl. Bowie 2,469

Haltom 2,365

Granbury 2,322

Castleberry 2,322

Timberview 2,249

Yards per game

Weatherford 510.8

SL Carroll 510.2

Godley 508.2

Aledo 453.2

Timberview 449.8

Arlington 442.8

Summit 433

Azle 427.5

Grapevine Faith 422.7

Lake Worth 421.4

Arl. Bowie 411.5

Passing

Ethan McBrayer, Godley 2,017

Quinn Ewers, SL Carroll 1,797

Caleb Welch, Lake Worth 1,786

Gunner Hammond, Cleburne 1,733

Ken Seals, Weatherford 1,678

Jake Bishop, Aledo 1,605

Carson Cross, Fort Worth Christian 1,536

Mason Brewer, Grace Prep 1,503

Austin Ahmad, Northwest 1,489

Adrian Hawkins, Lake Ridge 1,456

Kameron Williams, Saginaw 1,411

Caleb Stith, Coll. Covenant 1,356

Landon Gest, Joshua 1,347

Kris Sims, Arlington 1,339

Blake Myers, Burleson 1,335

Deuce Hogan, Grapevine Faith 1,305

Stone Earle, Birdville 1,296

William Green, Benbrook 1,266

Jimmy Taylor, Nolan Catholic 1,192

Kainen McKinney, Summit 1,142

Adam Hill, Haltom 1,135

Rushing

Kolby Bartlett, Godley 1,122

Cash Jones, Brock 1,040

Jacob Lee, Azle 980

Mark Saunders, Grapevine Faith 927

Dez Forrest, Weatherford 916

Hayden Whites, Lake Country 896

Emeka Megwa, Nolan Catholic 879

Kyndel Sims, Northwest 823

Jaylon Jackson, Burl. Centennial 820

Brant Ahlfinger, Oakridge 786

Myion Hicks, Pantego 739

Jason Garcia, Castleberry 726

Caleb Lewis, Burleson 681

Andrew Paul, Keller Central 672

Zach Watson, Granbury 655

Jaydon Lott, Summit 633

Kenneth Cormier Jr., Haltom 632

Jonah Harrison, Pantego 629

Drevvon Ponder, Arl. Bowie 599

Ryan Williams, Kennedale 599

Tyler Stone, Joshua 590

Cleo Chandler, Cleburne 589

Kameron Williams, Saginaw 588

Drew Aguillon, Castleberry 579

Marsaillus Sims, Arl. Bowie 556

Keirahyin Brown, Kennedale 551

Receiving

Daniel Calabrese, Coll. Covenant 852

Da’Wain Lofton, North Side 823

Charles Brown, Arlington 743

Eric Mcalister, Azle 712

JoJo Earle, Aledo 695

Chance Luper, Fort Worth Christian 691

Zavion Taylor, Northwest 690

Brenan Hawkins, Godley 689

Kam Kimble, Lake Worth 681

Demetrio Brown, Benbrook 648

Tameron Derrough, Lake Ridge 644

Jace Washington, Haltom 626

Blayne Taylor, Saginaw 626

Gavin Naquin, Cleburne 596

Wills Meyer, SL Carroll 572

Money Parks, Aledo 552

Parker Priddy, Godley 537

John Manero, SL Carroll 533

Caden Midkiff, Godley 520

Dez Forrest, Weatherford 485

Lonnie Adams, Castleberry 479

Tahj Chambers, Grace Prep 479

Mark Fulkerson, Lake Worth 471

Point for

Godley 318

Aledo 316

Weatherford 312

Azle 311

Nolan Catholic 307

Crowley 302

Arlington 287

SL Carroll 284

Pantego 277

Burleson 276

Kennedale 273

Cleburne 271

Lake Worth 269

Arl. Martin 266

Burl. Centennial 259

Timberview 255

Castleberry 240

Birdville 237

Grapevine Faith 237

Arl. Lamar 230

Points per game

Aledo 52.8

Weatherford 52

Arlington 47.9

SL Carroll 47.4

Godley 45.8

Cleburne 45.1

Azle 44.5

Arl. Martin 44.3

Nolan Catholic 43.9

Crowley 43.1

Timberview 42.3

Castleberry 40

Burleson 39.6

Grapevine Faith 39.5

Pantego 39.5

Kennedale 39.4

Arl. Lamar 38.3

Lake Worth 38.2

Burl. Centennial 37

Points against

Brock 71

SL Carroll 84

Nolan Catholic 87

Arl. Martin 88

Arl. Lamar 89

Eaton 89

Pantego 101

Grapevine Faith 102

Summit 104

Arlington 105

Euless Trinity 114

Keller 115

Grace Prep 115

Birdville 117

Points allowed per game

Brock 11.9

Nolan Catholic 12.4

SL Carroll 14

Pantego 14.4

Arl. Martin 14.6

Arl. Lamar 14.7

Eaton 14.7

Euless Trinity 16.3

Grapevine Faith 17

Summit 17.4

Arlington 17.5

Keller 19.1

Grace Prep 19.2

Birdville 19.5

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  