Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A Top 10 high school football rankings for Week 8

SHARE COPY LINK

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 7-0 in Week 7 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A rankings for Week 8:

1. Duncanville (6-0), Previous (1): The Panthers beat Lake Highlands 28-6. Next game vs. Pearce

2. Allen (6-0), Previous (2): The Eagles beat Plano East 45-14. Next game vs. Jesuit.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

3. Southlake Carroll (6-0), Previous (3): The Dragons beat Byron Nelson 49-0. Next game vs. Fossil Ridge.

4. DeSoto (6-0), Previous (4): The Eagles beat Mansfield 43-17. Next game vs. Grand Prairie.

5. Denton Guyer (5-1), Previous (5): The Wildcats beat Timber Creek 30-0. Next game vs. Keller.

6. Arlington Martin (5-1), Previous (9): The Warriors beat Sam Houston 64-7. Next game vs. Arlington.

7. Cedar Hill (4-2), Previous (10): The Longhorns beat Summit 49-21. Next game vs. Lake Ridge.

8. Rockwall (5-2), Previous (N/A): The Yellow Jackets beat Rockwall-Heath 38-17. Next game vs. North Mesquite.

9. Arlington Bowie (5-1), Previous (N/A): The Volunteers beat Arlington 21-20. Next game vs. Trimble Tech.

10. Arlington (5-1), Previous (7): The Colts lost to Bowie 21-20. Next game vs. Arlington Martin.

On the fence: Euless Trinity, Weatherford, Prosper, Arlington Lamar, Keller Central