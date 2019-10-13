High School Football

Fort Worth area high school football leaders from Week 7; Eight teams with over 500 yards

The 2019 Texas high school football season continues with Week 7 games.

Check out the Fort Worth area leaders in offense, defense, passing, rushing and receiving:

Please send stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com every Sunday.

OFFENSE

Mid Heritage 657

Castleberry 600

Aledo 598

Kennedale 571

Godley 557

Carroll 527

Nolan Catholic 519

Martin 516

Azle 487

Cleburne 487

Richland 441

Grapevine Faith 435

Granbury 411

Western Hills 403

Burleson 396

DEFENSE

Timberview -20

Keller Central 34

Kennedale 90

TC-Willow Park 115

Grapevine Faith 130

Midlothian 135

Martin 150

Birdville 166

Grapevine 183

Arlington 211

Eaton 216

Fossil Ridge 216

Pantego Christian 225

Southwest 229

Benbrook 234

Nolan Catholic 245

PASSING

Gunner Hammond, Cleburne 333

Jake Bishop, Aledo 303

Quinn Ewers, Carroll 289

Carson Cross, FW Christian 248

Stone Earle, Birdville 246

Isaiah Jones, Western Hills 236

Ethan McBrayer, Godley 236

Kameron Williams, Saginaw 233

Drey Owen, Azle 222

Kris Sims, Arlington 217

Cole Benson, Richland 213

Austin Alexander, Grapevine 208

Drew Aguillon, Castleberry 203

Jaden Hullaby, Timberview 192

RUSHING

Mark Saunders, Grapevine Faith 250

Emeka Megwa, Nolan Catholic 233

Brandon Johnson, Richland 226

Kolby Bartlett, Godley 217

Jason Garcia, Castleberry 192

Adrian Hawkins, Lake Ridge 181

Keirahyin Brown, Kennedale 178

Drew Aguillon, Castleberry 175

Myion Hicks, Pantego 157

Jacob Lee, Azle 152

Brant Ahlfinger, Oakridge 148

George Jefferies, Trinity Valley 144

Zach Mundell, Martin 143

Kaden Paladini, Pantego 141

Duante Blake, Crowley 141

Isaiah Swift, Coll Covenant 140

Jaylon Jackson, Burl Centennial 138

Latray Miller, Mid Heritage 137

Blake Meyers, Burleson 136

Caleb Stith, Coll Covenant 135

Ryan Williams, Kennedale 129

Zechariah Moore, Trinity 127

Isaiah Jones, Western Hills 126

Cedric West, Mid Heritage 121

Xavier Hall, LD Bell 119

Andrew Paul, Keller Central 117

Valentino Foni, Trinity 117

Marsaillus Sims, Bowie 114

Cameron Hynson, Kennedale 113

Owen Allen, Carroll 113

Hayden Whites, Lake Country 112

RECEIVING

Wills Meyer, Carroll 197

Hosea Armstrong, Birdville 177

Eric Mcalister, Azle 164

Jamal Marshall, FW Christian 160

JoJo Earle, Aledo 157

Montaye Dawson, Timberview 141

Luke Peterson, Burleson 125

Hal Presley, Summit 123

Charles Brown, Arlington 118

Blayne Taylor, Saginaw 117

Gavin Naquin, Cleburne 117

Isaak Cunningham, Cleburne 115

Anthony Adams, Southwest 115

Michael Jones, Saginaw 108

C.J. Baskerville, Richland 103

Peter Brown, Granbury 101

Diego Rivera, Castleberry 100

