High School Football
Fort Worth area high school football leaders from Week 7; Eight teams with over 500 yards
The 2019 Texas high school football season continues with Week 7 games.
Check out the Fort Worth area leaders in offense, defense, passing, rushing and receiving:
OFFENSE
Mid Heritage 657
Castleberry 600
Aledo 598
Kennedale 571
Godley 557
Carroll 527
Nolan Catholic 519
Martin 516
Azle 487
Cleburne 487
Richland 441
Grapevine Faith 435
Granbury 411
Western Hills 403
Burleson 396
DEFENSE
Timberview -20
Keller Central 34
Kennedale 90
TC-Willow Park 115
Grapevine Faith 130
Midlothian 135
Martin 150
Birdville 166
Grapevine 183
Arlington 211
Eaton 216
Fossil Ridge 216
Pantego Christian 225
Southwest 229
Benbrook 234
Nolan Catholic 245
PASSING
Gunner Hammond, Cleburne 333
Jake Bishop, Aledo 303
Quinn Ewers, Carroll 289
Carson Cross, FW Christian 248
Stone Earle, Birdville 246
Isaiah Jones, Western Hills 236
Ethan McBrayer, Godley 236
Kameron Williams, Saginaw 233
Drey Owen, Azle 222
Kris Sims, Arlington 217
Cole Benson, Richland 213
Austin Alexander, Grapevine 208
Drew Aguillon, Castleberry 203
Jaden Hullaby, Timberview 192
RUSHING
Mark Saunders, Grapevine Faith 250
Emeka Megwa, Nolan Catholic 233
Brandon Johnson, Richland 226
Kolby Bartlett, Godley 217
Jason Garcia, Castleberry 192
Adrian Hawkins, Lake Ridge 181
Keirahyin Brown, Kennedale 178
Drew Aguillon, Castleberry 175
Myion Hicks, Pantego 157
Jacob Lee, Azle 152
Brant Ahlfinger, Oakridge 148
George Jefferies, Trinity Valley 144
Zach Mundell, Martin 143
Kaden Paladini, Pantego 141
Duante Blake, Crowley 141
Isaiah Swift, Coll Covenant 140
Jaylon Jackson, Burl Centennial 138
Latray Miller, Mid Heritage 137
Blake Meyers, Burleson 136
Caleb Stith, Coll Covenant 135
Ryan Williams, Kennedale 129
Zechariah Moore, Trinity 127
Isaiah Jones, Western Hills 126
Cedric West, Mid Heritage 121
Xavier Hall, LD Bell 119
Andrew Paul, Keller Central 117
Valentino Foni, Trinity 117
Marsaillus Sims, Bowie 114
Cameron Hynson, Kennedale 113
Owen Allen, Carroll 113
Hayden Whites, Lake Country 112
RECEIVING
Wills Meyer, Carroll 197
Hosea Armstrong, Birdville 177
Eric Mcalister, Azle 164
Jamal Marshall, FW Christian 160
JoJo Earle, Aledo 157
Montaye Dawson, Timberview 141
Luke Peterson, Burleson 125
Hal Presley, Summit 123
Charles Brown, Arlington 118
Blayne Taylor, Saginaw 117
Gavin Naquin, Cleburne 117
Isaak Cunningham, Cleburne 115
Anthony Adams, Southwest 115
Michael Jones, Saginaw 108
C.J. Baskerville, Richland 103
Peter Brown, Granbury 101
Diego Rivera, Castleberry 100
