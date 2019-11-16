Slow starts have doomed Cowboys, who likely face must-win situation against Lions

The Dallas Cowboys are 5-4 and still searching for an identity with time starting to run out on them, making Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions (3-5-1) a likely must-win.

But there is no panic in the Cowboys.

They remain in a first-place tie atop the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles and they control their own destiny for the division title and playoffs.

And they are facing a Lions team without starting quarterback Matt Stafford, who is out for a second straight week with a back injury.

Inexperienced backup Jeff Driskel is starting in his place.

Still, the Cowboys have been trending in the wrong direction, losing four of their last six games after a 3-0 start, including last Sunday’s 28-24 setback to the Minnesota Vikings.

Yet, there is no loss in confidence, per quarterback Dak Prescott.

“No concerns, no concerns,” Prescott said. “Things are going to flip and when we get them flipping, this team, these players, the character of these men. I have no doubt that it’s going to go the right way. Yeah, I mean for sure we control our destiny so as long as we do that, as I said, the confidence in these men, we’ll be fine.”

Owner Jerry Jones shares Prescott’s optimism.

“Well, I do without hesitation because the pieces are in place,” Jones said. “We got reasonably speaking, and very reasonably speaking for this time of year, we’ve got good health. I’m knocking on wood when I say that. Our health, we’re a young team, we’re a team that is evolving and I think our arrow is definitely pointing up, not out or down. And, so, all of those things set us up for a run.”

But the Cowboys understand they must fix the problems that have held them back to make a run. While their goals and dreams are still in front of them, there is a sense of urgency to get things turned around.

“It’s not what we expected, but here’s where you’re at,” tight end Jason Witten said. “I think it puts more attention on the nuances in the plan, the execution of the plan, all the details that go into allowing you to be successful when you’re playing good teams.

“Having said that, our attention is on fixing those things and knowing that we have everything we want in front of us.”

The Cowboys can look back to last year and know a run is possible.

They opened 3-5 but won seven of their last eight to win the NFC East with a 10-6 mark.

“Sure, you can turn to that,” Prescott said. “A lot of these guys on this team were part of the team last year but the character of the men and the way we come in and prepare each and every day, our approach, that’s really what gives me confidence.”

Five things to Watch against the Lions

No more slow starts

The Cowboys have trailed in four games at halftime. They are 0-4 in those contests. And they have been outscored 61-23 in the first half of all their losses.

So it goes without saying that the Cowboys need to get off to faster starts.

“We’ve got to find a way to play faster. We talk about it,” offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said. “Obviously you don’t love the whole play-from-behind-all-the-time. You’d like to live in the world where you’re ahead a little bit.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott said it’s a mindset with the Cowboys.

“Yeah, I mean I think it’s your focus,” Prescott said. “It’s how focused can you be each and every play, and obviously starting off the game. It’s focus to details, focus to small things. They matter when you’re playing a good team, playing a good defense, a defense like we’re playing so I think we’ll clean up.

“We’ve shown flashes of it. We’ve had times, we’ve had instances where we went out there and played great complementary football and we played it early. We started the game off that way and were able to play the whole game that way. We’ll get going. It’s no concerns or no panic button. We’ll get it figured out.”

Amari Cooper will play

Receiver Amari Cooper did not practice much leading into the Lions game as he continues to nurse knee, foot and ankle injuries that have plagued him all season. But he continues to prove that when he shows up on game day, he is going to show out regardless of the injuries.

He said on Friday that he will be good to go.

Cooper, who ranks third in the NFL with 848 receiving yards and is tied for first in touchdowns with seven, will need a big game on the road against the Lions.

The road has been his Achilles heel.

Consider that Cooper has 39 catches for 673 yards and five touchdowns at home this season compared with 14 for 175 and two touchdowns in four games on the road.

The good news is that Cooper’s last road game against the Giants was one of his best. He had four catches for 80 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown.

Xavier Su’a-Filo at guard for Connor Williams

Right tackle La’el Collins will play against the Lions despite missing practice this week with a sore back. The same is true for Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin, who was sidelined with injuries to his back, ankle and elbow.

They will be in their usual spots on game day.

Xavier Su’a-Filo, however, will replace Connor Williams at left guard. Williams had surgery on his left knee and will be out a few weeks.

“I don’t know, but like every single week I come in and prepare to be the starter,” said Su’a-Filo, who started the last eight games of the 2018 regular season. “Last year, they were counting on me to be prepared. Mentally and physically you have to be ready. At any moment you have to be prepared. You look real silly if you’re not prepared.”

Jourdan Lewis playing for free

Sunday’s game is a homecoming for cornerback Jourdan Lewis.

The Detroit native, who played in college at Michigan, has bought 40 tickets to the game for friends and family.

Or as he said, he’s playing for free on Sunday.

“Yeah, 40, I’m playing for free this week,” Lewis joked. “And I had to scratch a few off the list. There’s definitely some people hitting me that I haven’t heard from in a while. After 40, you have to get your own.

“It’s the NFL, everyone wants to be a part of it. It definitely means a lot to see my family and have them here and give them the chance to see me play.”

Zeke Elliott ready to roll

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is champing at the bit to get back on the field after an inefficient effort in the loss to the Vikings. Elliott saw a streak of three straight 100-yard games come to an end as he had 47 yards on 20 carries. And while he has been good at times this season, he has yet to go off.

This would be a good time.

“You never expect to have a performance like that but just got to take it,” Elliott said. “Take it with that chip on your shoulder and use it as fuel when you go back to work the next week and try to not let it happen again.”