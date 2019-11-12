Dak Prescott showed he can win with his arm. Jerry Jones wants Cowboys to use his legs

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is as disappointed in the confounding 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings as anyone.

But don’t misconstrue his lack of anger for acceptance. It’s just par for the course, he said.

“I don’t know if I have too many weeks regarding the Cowboys that I’m not disturbed,” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 FM The Fan.

To that end, Jones said he was not deeply concerned over the play calling late in the fourth quarter against the Vikings. That’s when the Cowboys ran an ineffective running back Ezekiel Elliott on second-and-2 and third-and-3 from the 11 rather than lean on the arm of quarterback Dak Prescott.

Elliott, who had 47 yards on 20, was stopped for no gain and a loss of three on the consecutive plays.

Prescott, who brought the Cowboys back from 14-0 deficit and kept the team in the game with 397 yards passing and three touchdowns, gave the ball to Elliott on a zone read and run-pass option before throwing incomplete to Elliott on fourth down.

“I want us to be able to get it in there,” Jones said. “How many times have we seen Dak run it in for the score? I like that we had a form of run-pass option on the goal line. I thought that was the ticket. Let Dak sit there and option that thing to some degree. I know that’s what we were trying to do on the goal line.”

Jones intimated the Cowboys should have used Prescott more as a runner with the Vikings so focused on stopping Elliott.

“We can make some adjustments in our run game and give us some better results,” Jones said. “I see us utilizing what we’re developing and that’s the ability to use our quarterback in the run-pass option game. I think we can make the run game more effective.”

In his fourth year, Prescott is No. 1 in the NFL in quarterback rating, second in passing yards and tied for third in passing touchdowns while leading the league’s second-ranked offense. It was all on display against the Vikings.

”Dak really showed us if they want to stop the run and dare Dak to beat them with his arm, he can do it,” Jones said.

Yet it was the Cowboys who stopped Prescott from beating the Vikings with curious play calls that took the ball out his hands.

Jones also shared his thoughts on Tavon Austin’s decision to call a fair catch on the punt with 24 seconds remaining. The nearest Vikings defender was almost 20 yards away and there appeared to a be a lane up the left sideline.

Austin says he was told to fair catch the ball.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said there was a misunderstanding. Austin could have returned it if he thought there was a lane.

”The biggest coaching point for Tavon was make sure you don’t bleed the rest of this time off by spending a lot of time trying to return the ball,” Garrett said. “So a fair catch was a very viable option. The part of it that we didn’t communicate well enough was just simply if you do feel like you have a good return opportunity, take advantage of it. Catch it and go north and south and get as much as you could. We did a poor job as a staff making sure he understood that. Hopefully we’ll learn from that experience.”

The Vikings had no gunners in punt coverage on the play. They kept all 10 coverage players inside the box to protect against a blocked punt attempt.

“There was some confusion their in communication that needs to be crisper, a lot more crisp,” Jones said. “You’ve got to be able to recognize when they don’t have their gunners out wide, and they didn’t. There are exceptions to every rule. That one caught us.”

Briefly: Dallas Cowboys left guard Connor Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday.

The former Texas and Coppell standout is expected to be out 2-4 weeks. Veteran back up Xavier Su’a-Filo will replace Williams in the starting lineup. Su’a-Filo replaced Williams last year when he had surgery on his right knee after eight games.

Williams has struggled as a starter since being picked in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.