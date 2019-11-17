Gronkowski said the Cowboys could use a tight end like him, and he’s not wrong

Rob Gronkowski may be full of it but the retired New England Patriots tight end thinks he would fit a need for the Dallas Cowboys.

Gronk is now a member of the NFL studio team on Fox. On Sunday morning before the Dallas Cowboys played the Lions in Detroit, Gronk said he thinks he would be the difference for these Dallas Cowboys.

“I feel like the Cowboys could use a tight end like myself,” Gronk’ said on the telecast. “I’m just saying that if they had one to go up into the red zone, they would be winning games.”

Every NFL team could use a tight end like Rob Gronkowski. Few players in recent memory presented such a mismatch.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

When he was right, there was no NFL safety who could defend him. Every cornerback was too small. Every linebacker was too slow.

He’s only 30.

Just looking at Gronkowski, however, and this return is not happening this season. He retired after the Patriots won the Super Bowl, and there has been constant speculation that would return for a playoff, or late-season run.

He dealt with a variety of injuries in each of the previous three years and his production steadily dropped. The thought has been he could stay healthy for four regular season games, and three potential playoff games.

Gronk, at least, looks like a guy who has lost a lot of weight, and would need to ... hit the weight room? Sure. That’s good.

And the Patriots are not going to give away his rights for free.

The more alarming shot from Gronk’s words are the hard-to-miss digs at Cowboys tight ends Jason Witten and Blake Jarwin. Gronk is saying is Cowboys’ red zone offense needs a big guy who can go up and win.

There are not many tight ends who have ever been able to do what Gronk did, and there are few in the NFL right now who can. The Cowboys don’t have one of those guys.

Witten has been OK in his return from retirement, and Jarwin is a nice, developing player who needs more reps. And to improve as a blocker.

Gronk’ is not coming to the Cowboys, but his observation about their tight ends is not inaccurate.