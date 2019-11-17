Dallas Cowboys

Watch Michael Gallup make remarkable catch during career day in Cowboys’ win over Lions

Receiver Michael Gallup recorded the third 100-yard game of his career in the Dallas Cowboys’ 35-27 win over the Detroit Lions.

Gallup finished with 148 yards on nine catches. That’s a career high in receptions and his second-most receiving yards in a game. He had 158 in the season opener against the Giants.

His long reception on the day was 41 yards in which he came down with the catch after initially juggling the ball as he fell to the turf.

Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
