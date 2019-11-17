Cowboys finally turn to the keys of team over to Dak Prescott in 35-27 win vs. Lions

This is now Dak Prescott’s team.

The Dallas Cowboys officially made the transition from running back Ezekiel Elliott and the ground game being the foundation of the offense and their success to Prescott and the passing game in Sunday’s 35-27 victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Let it be written.

Let it forever be done.

Prescott completed 29 of 46 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

It is his third 400-yard game of the season to tie Tony Romo (2012) for the most 400-yard passing games in a single season in Cowboys history.

The Cowboys had to be be brought kicking and screaming to their revelation and epiphany but it might have happened soon enough to save their season.

It took the regrettable circumstances of last week’s 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings when the Cowboys took the game out of Prescott’s hands and unsuccessfully tried going to the ineffective Elliott with the game on the line, despite Prescott’s 397 passing yards and three touchdowns.

And it took another slow start by the offense, enabled by a Elliott fumble on the second play from scrimmage that led to a 7-0 deficit, before the Cowboys finally fed Prescott to the Lions and came out looking like the ultimate gladiator.

The Cowboys gained three yards on five plays on their first two drives that included a fumble and a punt.

Prescott then led the Cowboys to scores on four of their next five drives, passing for 274 yards and touchdowns of 21 yards to running back Tony Pollard and 19 yards to receiver Randall Cobb. Elliott had a 1-yard scoring run and Brett Maher kicked a 30-yard field goal as the Cowboys led 24-14 at halftime.

The last drive was a thing of beauty as Prescott took the Cowboys 83 yards on four plays, starting with a 10-yard pass to receiver Michael Gallup then a 49-yarder to Cobb. He hit tight end Jason Witten for 5 yards before zipping a dime through a tight window to Cobb for the touchdown.

Were you not entertained?

The up-and-down play of the Cowboys’ continually mistake-prone defense allowed the Lions to stay in the game through the fourth quarter, despite backup quarterback Jeff Driskel filling in for the injured Matthew Stafford.

But with the Cowboys clinging to a 27-21 lead in the fourth quarter, it was Prescott who put the game away while leading an offense that no had pretense of even running the ball anymore.

He again took the Cowboys 84 yards, highlighted by a 15-yarder to Amari Cooper, a third-down conversion to Witten for 11 yards, a 16-yard to Cooper and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Elliott on third down.

A 2-point conversion by Pollard made it 35-21, which should have allowed the Cowboys to breath easy.

But the defense gave up a quick 25-yard touchdown pass from Driskel to Marvin Jones.

Prescott need just a little more magic to put the Lions away for good but a Cobb dropped pass killed the ensuing drive.

Not being able to run the clock out with the ground game proved to be an issue. Elliott finished with 45 yards on 16 carries. He had 47 yards on 20 carries last week.

The Lions gave the Cowboys a late scare when Driskel hit Kenny Golladay for 35 yards. A face-mask penalty added 15 more.

But a sack by Michael Bennett ended the surge.

This was Prescott’s day and Prescott’s game.

It’s how it should be from here on out for the Cowboys, who remain atop the NFC East heading into a showdown at the New England Patriots next Sunday.