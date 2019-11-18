Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t beaten the New England Patriots since December 1996.

They’ll try to snap a five-game losing streak to the Patriots at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Pats (9-1) won the last meeting 30-6 in October 2015 at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys (6-4) are coming off a 35-27 win over the Lions in Detroit. The Patriots fell behind the Eagles 10-0 before rallying for a 17-10 win in Philadelphia. It came following a bye after New England suffered its lone loss at Baltimore on Nov. 3.

Dallas Cowboys (6-4) vs. New England Patriots (9-1)

When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

What: Dak Prescott is coming off a 444-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Lions. It’s his fourth-career 400-yard passing game. His 29 completions are the fourth-most in his career.

X factor: After starting the season on fire, Tom Brady has slowed down. He hasn’t had a quarterback rating above 96 since Oct. 6, including 67.3 against the Eagles.

TV: FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4 in DFW)

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM The Fan

Line: Patriots -6.5