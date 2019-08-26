Troy Aikman blasts fellow Fox personality for glib take on Andrew Luck’s retirement

Troy Aikman: Jimmy Johnson “damn sure” should be in Ring of Honor Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, now a Fox analyst, was asked whether his former coach and now co-worker, Jimmy Johnson, should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, now a Fox analyst, was asked whether his former coach and now co-worker, Jimmy Johnson, should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

There is a special bond between those that have played in the NFL, past and present.

That bond was on display in the wake of the bombshell news that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is retiring at 29 years old.

Many current and former players, including Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman defended Luck’s decision against not only the boos he received from some Colts’ fans at a preseason game Saturday night, but from some asinine reactions from some in the media criticizing Luck’s decision.

Aikman responded to Fox Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb’s Twitter quip that Luck “retiring because rehabbing is too hard is the most millennial thing ever.”

“That’s total bulls*** Doug,” Aikman posted Sunday night. “What qualifies you to decide how someone should live their life? So you’re now the authority on what motivates Andrew Luck? And if his decisions don’t fit into what you think is best for him then you rip him? Guess that keeps you employed on FS1. Nice.”

Aikman, of course, has been the lead NFL analyst on Fox for years, so him calling out a fellow Fox employee was particularly intriguing.

Former Cowboys’ receiver Dez Bryant offered his support to Luck and was “sick” to see him booed by Colts fans.

“Andrew luck I understand you 100% brotha … take your time … I wish you the best,” Bryant posted on Twitter.

Some players, including San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman tried to explain to fans what Luck was likely wrestling with to come to his decision.

“This is a very rough game. Most people who have not played at this level will never understand what we put our bodies through season after season,” Sherman said. “We don’t need the sympathy because this is what we signed up for but to “boo” a man that battled for that city is disgraceful.”

Much love to my fellow Texas brother.

