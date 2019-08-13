Troy Aikman, Dez Bryant among Twitter reactions following Dak’s $40 million report

Dallas Cowboys
While Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott continues his hold out, things have shifted to quarterback Dak Prescott, who has asked for an NFL record $40 million annually on a new deal, which the NFL Network reported and the Star-Telegram confirmed.
USA Today and NBC’s Pro Football Talk reported that it’s false.
The Star-Telegram reported in June that Prescott had asked for around $34 million.
In comparison, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson is the league’s highest paid player at $35 million.. Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is next at $34 million, followed by Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers at $33.5 million, Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz at $32 million and Atlanta’s Matt Ryan at $30 million.
Prescott earned base salaries of $450,000, $540,000 and $630,000 in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively, and is due to get $2.02 million in 2019 in the final year of his rookie deal.
Twitter reacted to the report, including from former Cowboys Troy Aikman and Dez Bryant:
