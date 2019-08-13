Troy Aikman, Dez Bryant among Twitter reactions following Dak’s $40 million report

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Zeke Elliott hold out: We want him out here but that’s business Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says has talked to holdout Zeke Elliott but understands his situation: We want him out here but that's business Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says has talked to holdout Zeke Elliott but understands his situation: We want him out here but that's business

While Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott continues his hold out, things have shifted to quarterback Dak Prescott, who has asked for an NFL record $40 million annually on a new deal, which the NFL Network reported and the Star-Telegram confirmed.

USA Today and NBC’s Pro Football Talk reported that it’s false.

The Star-Telegram reported in June that Prescott had asked for around $34 million.

In comparison, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson is the league’s highest paid player at $35 million.. Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is next at $34 million, followed by Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers at $33.5 million, Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz at $32 million and Atlanta’s Matt Ryan at $30 million.

Prescott earned base salaries of $450,000, $540,000 and $630,000 in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively, and is due to get $2.02 million in 2019 in the final year of his rookie deal.

Twitter reacted to the report, including from former Cowboys Troy Aikman and Dez Bryant:

As the great Bob Dylan once wrote “The times they are a-changin’” https://t.co/dGV1WzCTLI — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) August 12, 2019

Dear Lord, please let Dak get 40 million a year. — Quincy Avery (@Quincy_Avery) August 13, 2019

Pay Dak his 40Mil and don’t @ me — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 12, 2019

If Dak Prescott is 40 million a year quarterback I’m like like a 2 mill a year easy. #PayMeToo — Alex (@alexhill31) August 13, 2019

Dak Prescott signed a lot of autographs. No one more excited than this girl who got her mini helmet signed.



Several fans mentioned $40 million. Dak just smiled. pic.twitter.com/StBNR7Qqwp — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 13, 2019

Hey @dak I really like you and all, but I don’t know who told you that $40 million was reasonable before you win more than one playoff game... they are terribly mistaken. Much love tho, win the Super Bowl pls — Stormi Leonard (@StormiLeonard) August 13, 2019

Not surprised, 4yrs/40 million seems appropriate for him — Trivial Trivia King (@wills_roman24) August 12, 2019

Dude isn’t worth $40 million. That is a joke!! — Matthew Conroy (@matt8631) August 12, 2019

If the cowboys don’t pay it someone else will — Michael Clay (@michaelclayatc) August 12, 2019

At this rate, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes might be the first to command a four-year, $300 million contract. https://t.co/6apDDBNo2m — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 12, 2019