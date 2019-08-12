Dak rejects latest offer; wants “more than” $30 million per year

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Zeke Elliott hold out: We want him out here but that’s business Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says has talked to holdout Zeke Elliott but understands his situation: We want him out here but that's business Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says has talked to holdout Zeke Elliott but understands his situation: We want him out here but that's business

The Dallas Cowboys continue to talk to their latest “Triplets” about new deals and the quarterback wants more than all of the rest. And every other quarterback, too.

Sources confirmed that quarterback Dak Prescott has rejected a contract offer that would pay him $30 million per season.

Jane Slater of the NFL Network is reporting that Dak wants $40 million per season, which would make him the highest paid quarterback in a league that includes Tom Brady.

A source did not confirm that $40 million figure, but did say “he wants more” than $30 million per year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cowboys are currently trying to negotiate new deals for running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is not with the team at training camp and is holding out in this dispute. The two sides continue to exchange figures, but it’s clear that Elliott wants to be the highest paid running back in the NFL.

The Cowboys are also talking to wide receiver Amari Cooper.

All three players are likely to receive deals that will make him among the top three highest paid at their respective position.

According to SpoTrac, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson is the highest paid at his position, making $35 million per season.

This was always going to be the problem of having Dak, Cooper and Zeke at the same time: They are all coming up for their second contracts, and all want to be close to the top of the market at their respective positions.

How the Cowboys can pay this trio and keep the rest of the team will be ... not impossible, but close.

Dak is entering the final season of his rookie, four-year contract that will pay him a little more than $2 million.

The highest paid quarterbacks are, in order:

Russell Wilson, Seahawks, $35 million

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers, $34 million

Aaron Rodgers, Packers, $33.5 million

Carson Wentz, Eagles, $32 million

Matt Ryan, Falcons, $30 million