Richard Sherman says Jerry Jones has ‘the old plantation mentality’

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to draw criticism for his stance on NFL players protesting the national anthem.
“You know where I stand, our teams know where I stand. That is where we are,” Jones said in a press conference to open training camp in Oxnard, California, last week. “Our policy is you stand during the anthem, toe on the line.”
Players such as Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot, among others, have accepted that edict. Up to this point, not one Cowboys player has spoken out against it.
But on Monday at training camp, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman voiced his displeasure with Jones.
“The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, with the old plantation mentality,” Sherman told USA Today. “What did you expect?”
Other NFL players also have spoken out against the Cowboys’ owner.
On Friday, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins called Jones a “bully” for his stance on the issue. On Sunday, former Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens expressed his displeasure with how Jones has approached the subject.
On Sunday night in Oxnard, Jones revealed to local media that he will no longer talk about the topic after he received a directive from the NFL league office.
The move promoted Fox 4’s Mike Doocy to cancel his scheduled interview with Jones. However, other DFW news outlets still conducted their interviews with Jones.
