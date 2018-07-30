NFL orders Jerry Jones to stop talking anthem, Fox 4’s Mike Doocy cancels interview







Four days after seemingly defying the NFL and letting the world know about his team’s zero-tolerance policy regarding standing for the national anthem, Jones is now not talking about the issue because he has been told not to by the league.







SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Jones informed several local media televisions stations who had booked him for interviews on their Sunday night show from training camp in Oxnard, Calif., that questions about the national anthem and his team’s policy were not permitted because the NFL had told him to stop speaking on the matter.







It prompted Fox 4’s Mike Doocy to cancels his interview with Jones Doocy said he was told by the Cowboys public relations staff that he could not ask any questions about the national anthem at the last minute. He made the editorial decision to nix the interview.



Jones did appear on other local channels but without being asked about the anthem.











Jones’ sudden adherence to league policy comes less than a week after he separated himself from NFL with his pronouncement of a team-mandated anthem policy of standing to attention with toes on the line or face the prospect of getting cut.







That it came after the league’s announcement that it had put its revised policy on hold while negotiating a joint plan with NFL Player’s Association certainly raised eyebrows.







Several Cowboys, including quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, have said they had no problem with Jones’ anthem stance because they planned to stand as a team.







Players across the league have decried the comments while openly questioning how the NFL and NFLPA can have a meaningful negotiation with Jones already deciding on his team’s policy.







Philadelphia Eagle safety Malcolm Butler, one of many players who have protested during the anthem the past couple of years to raise awareness about police brutality toward African-Americans and other forms of social injustice, called Jones “a bully” on Friday.







“I think it’s unfortunate that you have owners like him that use his position to intimidate and intentionally thwart even the idea of his players thinking individually or having a voice about issues that affect their communities daily, which is unfortunate,” Jenkins told reporters.











If Sunday night was any indication, Jones didn’t bully Doocy.







SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discusses the first four days of camp and offers his thoughts on Ezekiel Elliott, Leighton Vander Esch and other players.





