Dak Prescott says NFL games are the wrong venue for social injustice protests

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said NFL games aren’t the right venue for social injustice protests and hopes players can move on from the controversy that marred the 2017 season.

Prescott, speaking to the media at training camp for the first time Friday morning, said the protests take away from the game for both players and fans.





“I don’t think that’s the time or the venue to do so,” Prescott said. “The game of football has always brought me such a peace and I think it does the same for a lot of other people, people playing the game, people watching the game and any people that have an impact on the game. So when you bring such a controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game, it takes away. It takes away from the joy and the love that football brings a lot of people.”





Prescott said his view hasn’t changed since owner Jerry Jones and Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said players won’t play for the Cowboys if they kneel during the anthem or stay in the locker room until after the anthem.

“I do exactly what I’m doing and what I stand by whether I was wearing the star or not, whether I was playing for Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones or any other owner, I believe in what I believe in and that’s that,” he said. “I’m all about making a change and making a difference. I think this whole kneeling and all that was all about just raising awareness. The fact that we’re still talking about social injustice years later I think we’ve got to that point.”

I’m up for taking that next step, whatever that step may be. I’m all for action,” Prescott said.



