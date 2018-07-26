Sleek Zeke and fluid Jaylon among positive early signs for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys conducted their first practice of training camp on Thursday and it was more of a glorified minicamp. The team will work out in shorts and shells the first two days and won’t go in full pads until Saturday. The offense and defensive also will be working individually and will go against each other until Saturday.

Here are five observations from the first day:

1. Running back Ezekiel Elliott looks sleeker than at the start of camp last season. He is in better shape and is moving better, running backs coach Gary Brown said. Elliott doesn’t have the specter of an NFL investigation and a looming suspension hanging over his head, so he is in better shape physically and mentally.

It’s a good thing because Elliott will be asked to do more as a runner and a receiver in 2018. Brown said Elliott will be counted on to make up for a lot of catches that left with the departures of tight end Jason Witten and Dez Bryant.

Coach Jason Garrett said Elliott is a natural receiver. “Oh, I think that’s a big part of what we liked about him coming out of school,” Garrett said. “That’s definitely something we can continue to grow with. He’s a very natural receiver just in the course of a pass concept, but he’s also someone you can isolate. You can isolate him out of the backfield, you can isolate him, putting him on the line of scrimmage in maybe an empty formation. So that’s definitely one of the talents that we want to continue to take advantage of.”

2. Receiver Terrance Williams participated in the first practice after missing the entire offseason recovering from surgery to repair a fractured foot. The Cowboys plan to bring him along slowly, using him on a limited basis but it is good news he was ready to go the first day. Williams needs to bounce back from a disappointing 2017 campaign when he had 53 catches and no touchdowns.

3. Williams is part of a new-look receiver group that is looking to find its footing with the departed Dez Bryant. The Cowboys will focus on a receiver-by-committee, stressing fundamentals under new coach Sanjay Lal. The group drew the ire of coach Jason Garrett on Thursday for focusing too much on technique and not running fluidly.

“I know we are counting steps but we have to ... run,” Garrett barked. The Cowboys used a lot of different receiver groups with quarterback Dak Prescott, including undersized receivers Tavon Austin and Cole Beasley working at times with the first team with Allen Hurns. Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said all the receivers can run routes from different spots, which should make the offense more versatile and unpredictable. As long as they are running and not counting steps.