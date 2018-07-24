Current NFL jersey sales are ruled by these three teams

Dallas Cowboys’ training camp begins Wednesday and NFL fans are already in a football mood.



Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are among the top 10 selling jerseys, according to Dick’s Sporting Goods jersey report.



Prescott remains the fourth-most bought jersey while Elliott is down a spot at No. 7.



Eagles’ quarterback Carson Wentz moved ahead of the Giants’ Saquan Barkley for the current top spot in jersey sales.



The Patriots’ Tom Brady is No. 3, the Bears’ Mitch Trubisky is No. 5 and the Broncos’ Von Miller is No. 6. Rounding out the top 10 is Giants’ receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski and Browns’ rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield at No. 10.

