How low does USA Today rank Dak Prescott among quarterbacks in top 50 NFL player list?

It appears USA Today doesn’t think all that highly of Dak Prescott.

Tuesday, the news outlet released a ranking of the top 50 players for the 2018-2019 NFL season.

And the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys is nowhere to be found.

Here are all the signal callers the publication ranks ahead of Prescott:

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers - No. 1

Tom Brady, New England Patriots - No. 6

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles - No. 7

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks - No. 8

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints - No. 11

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts - No. 25

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers - No. 35

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions - No. 37

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers - No. 40

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers - No. 42

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons - No. 44

Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers - No. 48

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans - No. 50

In total, 13 quarterbacks are definitively slotted ahead of Prescott. But if the list extended to 75 or 100 players, there could be more.

Four Cowboys made the list, including left tackle Tyron Smith (No. 15), running back Ezekiel Elliott (No. 17), guard Zack Martin (No. 27) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (No. 33).

The Cowboys have their first training camp practice in Oxnard, Calif. on Thursday, July 26.