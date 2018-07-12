Wishing upon a star: QB Dak Prescott working out, bonding with Cowboys WRs at Disney

Last week, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was vacationing in the Bahamas with the likes of former NBA champion Shaquille O'neal.

This week, he is back at work getting ready for the 2018 season.

And to that end, Prescott commenced with his long-expected get away some of his new receivers, including Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson, Lance Lenior and Michael Gallup at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports at Disney in Orlando.

Hurns, Thompson and Lenoir all posted pictures on social media of the foursome together after a workout Wednesday.

Hurns added the caption: "Y’all keep talking & we go keep working!!!".

Hurns confirmed via text that his was indeed the wide receiver getaway with Prescott, who hoped to bond with his new teammates as well as get on the field and develop some chemistry.

The initial plan was for all the receivers, as well as running back Ezekiel Elliott, to be part of the getaway.

But offseason plans and commitments during the short time before the team reports to training camp July 24 made this a small group junket to Orlando.

It’s is not known if Prescott will do another trip with the rest of the receiver corps before training camp.

But consider that he already has a strong relationship with many of the other receivers, namely veteran holdovers Cole Beasley, Terrance Williams and Noah Brown.

You could say that the players who were present are the ones he needed to work most with.

Hurns and Thompson are free-agent signees entering their first season with the Cowboys. Gallup is a 2018 third-round pick who is expected to make an immediate impact and Lenoir spent much of last season on the practice squad.

You could point to running back-receiver Tavon Austin and rookie sixth-round pick Cedrick Wilson as other players needing to work on chemistry with Prescott.

But you can’t have it all.

