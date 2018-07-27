Trump congratulates Jerry Jones on Twitter for forcing Cowboys to stand for anthem

Two days after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said President Donald Trump’s comments on the NFL and the protests during the national anthem were problematic and unprecedented, President Trump congratulated Jones for having a hard-line anthem policy with his team.

Jones said that his players would not be allowed to stay off the field during the anthem and that they must stand and toe the line or face discipline up to being cut.

It prompted Trump to tweet Friday: “Way to go Jerry. This is what the league should do!”

Jones has said he would like Trump’s attacks on the league to go away.

But his stance on the anthem also fuel’s Trump fire in his culture war against the player protests, which energizes his fan base.