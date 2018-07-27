Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones are pictured together in this composite photo.
Watch: Eagles star rips into ‘bully’ Jerry Jones for his national anthem stance

July 27, 2018 12:42 PM

When it comes to players standing for the national anthem, Jerry Jones has always taken a pretty firm line.

The Cowboys owner reiterated that position on Wednesday.

“You know where I stand, our teams know where I stand. That is where we are,” Jones said in a press conference to open training camp in Oxnard, California. “Our policy is you stand during the anthem, toe on the line.”

While his players have been relatively quiet on the subject, players around the NFL have continued to criticize how the NFL league office and some NFL owners have responded to the various demonstrations.

And now, Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles is taking direct aim at Jones. Here’s what he said to reporters about Jones and his anthem views after practice on Friday.

While NFL and the NFL Player’s Association remain in discussion on the league’s anthem policy and how to handle player protest, Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones remains unequivocal on his team’s stance.

