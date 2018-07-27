Watch: Eagles star rips into ‘bully’ Jerry Jones for his national anthem stance

When it comes to players standing for the national anthem, Jerry Jones has always taken a pretty firm line.

The Cowboys owner reiterated that position on Wednesday.

“You know where I stand, our teams know where I stand. That is where we are,” Jones said in a press conference to open training camp in Oxnard, California. “Our policy is you stand during the anthem, toe on the line.”

While his players have been relatively quiet on the subject, players around the NFL have continued to criticize how the NFL league office and some NFL owners have responded to the various demonstrations.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

And now, Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles is taking direct aim at Jones. Here’s what he said to reporters about Jones and his anthem views after practice on Friday.