Dallas Cowboys safety Kavon Frazier is being tested for a potential blood disorder

The Dallas Cowboys put safety Kavon Frazier on the non-football injury list because of concerns of a blood disorder that could cause problems if he suffers an injury, per sources.

The team performed blood tests on Frazier on Wednesday to determine if he has an issue that could keep his blood from clotting.

Again such a disorder could cause problems if he suffers an injury.

The Cowboys don’t think it’s serious but are erring on the side of caution.

Frazier, a 2016 sixth-round pick from Central Michigan, is expected to compete with Jeff Heath for the starting spot at strong safety.

Frazier played in 15 games in 2017, registering 33 tackles and a forced fumble.

The situation could reignite talks of a potential trade for Seattle safety Earl Thomas.