‘Biggest holy s*** moment in sports in a while.’ Andrew Luck’s retirement shocks NFL

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck watches during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) AP

There were probably double-takes all over the country Saturday night.

The moment ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted the news on Twitter at 8:29 p.m. that Andrew Luck was retiring from the NFL it shook the sports world. It’s one of the biggest surprises in recent sports history.

The news leaves the Indianapolis Colts without their quarterback two weeks before the season is set to begin. Luck, 29, is reportedly “mentally worn down and now has mentally checked out,” according to Schefter. There will be a press conference on Sunday to make it official.

Luck was on the sideline of the Colts’ preseason game against the Chicago Bears in Indianapolis Saturday night when the news broke.

The reaction on social media was a combination of stunned and disbelief.

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

I've known Andrew Luck since he was in 9th grade. I've known his father, Oliver Luck, since 1982. I feel terrible for both of them. Andrew, like his dad, is incredibly smart and will be a big success in whatever he does next. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck can now swear anytime he wants. RIP pic.twitter.com/4lN4iwix7w — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 25, 2019

The combination of the lure of Andrew Luck and the uncertainty of Peyton’s future after the lost season the reason The Cols cut Peyton. Manning went on set records, appear in 2 SBs and win one in Denver. Indy is left only with what could have been — trey wingo (@wingoz) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck retiring two weeks before the season is the biggest holy shit moment in sports in a while — James Seltzer (@JamesSeltzer) August 25, 2019

Colts will turn to Jacoby Brissett after Andrew Luck's shocking retirement https://t.co/ZAlSh5ne4q — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 25, 2019

With Andrew Luck retiring, @pointsbetusa has moved the odds of the Colts to win the Super Bowl from 12/1 to 50/1. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck & the Colts - damn. Worn down. Tired... pic.twitter.com/9d2VsIco49 — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck smiling on the sideline with teammates around him, like the entire social media world isn't freaking out about his retirement. pic.twitter.com/ayl9z12Jxt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 25, 2019