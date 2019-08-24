Dallas Cowboys
‘Biggest holy s*** moment in sports in a while.’ Andrew Luck’s retirement shocks NFL
There were probably double-takes all over the country Saturday night.
The moment ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted the news on Twitter at 8:29 p.m. that Andrew Luck was retiring from the NFL it shook the sports world. It’s one of the biggest surprises in recent sports history.
The news leaves the Indianapolis Colts without their quarterback two weeks before the season is set to begin. Luck, 29, is reportedly “mentally worn down and now has mentally checked out,” according to Schefter. There will be a press conference on Sunday to make it official.
Luck was on the sideline of the Colts’ preseason game against the Chicago Bears in Indianapolis Saturday night when the news broke.
The reaction on social media was a combination of stunned and disbelief.
