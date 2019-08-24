Watch Taco’s sack and forced fumble set up Cowboys’ first touchdown against Texans

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass under pressure from Houston Texans outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett (57) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) AP PHOTO

Dak Prescott escaped a sack at the line of scrimmage and connected with Michael Gallup for a 12-yard touchdown pass to give the Dallas Cowboys a 7-0 lead on the Houston Texans Saturday night at AT&T Stadium.

The score came on 3rd and 12 at the Texans’ 12 after the Cowboys took over on the Houston 23 on Taco Charlton’s sack of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Charlton also recovered the fumble.

