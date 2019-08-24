Dallas Cowboys take love of fine art up a notch in 2019

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have long been proud of the fine art on display at AT&T Stadium.

And now they’re taking that love up a notch.

Starting with Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans, every season ticket and suite ticket for 2019 will feature a work of art featured at the stadium.

Each season ticket holder and suite ticket holder will receive commemorative tickets featuring the art of the Dallas Cowboys Art Collection.

Date, Opponent, Artist, Art featured

Saturday vs. Houston, Dave Muller, Solar Arrangement



Thursday vs. Tampa Bay, Trenton Doyle Hancock, From A Legend To A Choir



Sept. 8 vs. N.Y. Giants, Lawrence Weiner, Brought Up To Speed



Sept. 22 vs. Miami, Wayne Gonzales, Cheering Crowd



Oct. 6 vs. Green Bay, Terry Haggerty, Two Minds



Oct. 20 vs. Philadelphia, Olafur Elasson, Moving Stars Takes Times



Nov. 10 vs. Minnesota, Gary Simmons, Blue Field Explosions



Nov. 28 vs. Buffalo, Matthew Ritchie, Line of Play



Dec. 15 vs. LA Rams, Doug Aitken, New Horizon



Dec. 29 vs. Washington, Mel Bochner, Win!



Playoffs TBD, Franz Ackermann, Coming Home (And Meet Me) At The Waterfall



Playoffs TBD, Teresita, Fernandez Starfield