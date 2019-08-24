Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys take love of fine art up a notch in 2019

ARLINGTON

The Dallas Cowboys have long been proud of the fine art on display at AT&T Stadium.

And now they’re taking that love up a notch.

Starting with Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans, every season ticket and suite ticket for 2019 will feature a work of art featured at the stadium.

Date, Opponent, Artist, Art featured

Saturday vs. Houston, Dave Muller, Solar Arrangement

Thursday vs. Tampa Bay, Trenton Doyle Hancock, From A Legend To A Choir

Sept. 8 vs. N.Y. Giants, Lawrence Weiner, Brought Up To Speed

Sept. 22 vs. Miami, Wayne Gonzales, Cheering Crowd

Oct. 6 vs. Green Bay, Terry Haggerty, Two Minds

Oct. 20 vs. Philadelphia, Olafur Elasson, Moving Stars Takes Times

Nov. 10 vs. Minnesota, Gary Simmons, Blue Field Explosions

Nov. 28 vs. Buffalo, Matthew Ritchie, Line of Play

Dec. 15 vs. LA Rams, Doug Aitken, New Horizon

Dec. 29 vs. Washington, Mel Bochner, Win!

Playoffs TBD, Franz Ackermann, Coming Home (And Meet Me) At The Waterfall

Playoffs TBD, Teresita, Fernandez Starfield

