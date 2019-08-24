Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys take love of fine art up a notch in 2019
The Dallas Cowboys have long been proud of the fine art on display at AT&T Stadium.
And now they’re taking that love up a notch.
Starting with Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans, every season ticket and suite ticket for 2019 will feature a work of art featured at the stadium.
Each season ticket holder and suite ticket holder will receive commemorative tickets featuring the art of the Dallas Cowboys Art Collection.
Date, Opponent, Artist, Art featured
Saturday vs. Houston, Dave Muller, Solar Arrangement
Thursday vs. Tampa Bay, Trenton Doyle Hancock, From A Legend To A Choir
Sept. 8 vs. N.Y. Giants, Lawrence Weiner, Brought Up To Speed
Sept. 22 vs. Miami, Wayne Gonzales, Cheering Crowd
Oct. 6 vs. Green Bay, Terry Haggerty, Two Minds
Oct. 20 vs. Philadelphia, Olafur Elasson, Moving Stars Takes Times
Nov. 10 vs. Minnesota, Gary Simmons, Blue Field Explosions
Nov. 28 vs. Buffalo, Matthew Ritchie, Line of Play
Dec. 15 vs. LA Rams, Doug Aitken, New Horizon
Dec. 29 vs. Washington, Mel Bochner, Win!
Playoffs TBD, Franz Ackermann, Coming Home (And Meet Me) At The Waterfall
Playoffs TBD, Teresita, Fernandez Starfield
