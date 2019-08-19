Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas Dallas Cowboys games mean big crowds who spend big money on alcohol, with sales topping the charts statewide. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys games mean big crowds who spend big money on alcohol, with sales topping the charts statewide.

The Dallas Cowboys host the Houston Texans for a preseason game at 6 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

It will be the third and most substantial preseason game for the Cowboys. They host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers five days later on Thursday night in the preseason finale.

Dallas beat the Los Angeles Rams 14-10 on Saturday night in Hawaii for its first preseason win in two years.

Both the Cowboys and Texans are 1-1 in the preseason. Houston is coming off a 30-23 win over the Detroit Lions .

The Texans beat the Cowboys 19-16 in overtime at NRG Stadium last October.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington

What: Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and the rest of the offensive starters are likely to play substantially more than they have in the first two preseason games. The last time Dallas played at home was the wild card win over the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 5.