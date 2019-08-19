Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas

Dallas Cowboys games mean big crowds who spend big money on alcohol, with sales topping the charts statewide. By
Up Next
Dallas Cowboys games mean big crowds who spend big money on alcohol, with sales topping the charts statewide. By

The Dallas Cowboys host the Houston Texans for a preseason game at 6 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

It will be the third and most substantial preseason game for the Cowboys. They host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers five days later on Thursday night in the preseason finale.

Dallas beat the Los Angeles Rams 14-10 on Saturday night in Hawaii for its first preseason win in two years.

Both the Cowboys and Texans are 1-1 in the preseason. Houston is coming off a 30-23 win over the Detroit Lions .

The Texans beat the Cowboys 19-16 in overtime at NRG Stadium last October.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington

What: Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and the rest of the offensive starters are likely to play substantially more than they have in the first two preseason games. The last time Dallas played at home was the wild card win over the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 5.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  