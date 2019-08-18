Tony Pollard stars in Hawaii, prompting Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to joke, ”Zeke who?’

Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson says without Zeke Elliott the Cowboys are going nowhere Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson says without Zeke Elliott the Cowboys are going nowhere Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson says without Zeke Elliott the Cowboys are going nowhere

For the record, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was joking.

He was only kidding.

And he made that clear after making a little funny and poking fun at star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s hold out.

Certainly, Jones was in a good mood after the Cowboys 14-10 victory against the Los Angeles Rams at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. It cracked a five-game preseason losing for his team, dating back to last season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

That rookie running back Tony Pollard had 51 yards, including a dashing 14-yard touchdown run prompting a question to Jones about whether the impressive play of the fourth-pick was his best negotiating tool with Elliott.

Jones said last week with Pollard was a guy who could carry the load as an every down back one week earlier.

Right on cue, Jones responded with, “Zeke who?.”

A laughing and smiling Jones said he was joking.

He then took time to point out a missed block by Pollard that resulted in a sack of quarterback Dak Prescott. But there is no diminishing what Pollard has done so far and what he can bring to the offense in concert with Elliott.

“That was a critical missed blitz pick up and that got our quarterback killed,” Jones said. “He has got to make that block. But what’s amazing is for him to come in here and haven’t done that much and knows exactly what to do and knows how to do it. If he continues this in the next several weeks he is going to be right in the middle of it early. That will really complement what we are doing with Zeke. Not replace him. We are not being cute here. But a great complement to have a great running game. I can picture those guys in the same sets at the same time and really giving the defense fits.”

There is still no movement on contract talks with Elliott. He has returned to Dallas from Cabo but plans to return very soon to resume his work outs away from the team.

Pollard has continued to impress and draw raves from his teammates and coaches.

“That’s the playmaker – TP Playmaker,” receiver Michael Gallup said with a smile. “That’s what he’s going to do for us.”

Prescott said Pollard has a natural feel for the game and has been impressive since Day 1.

“It’s no surprise to anything he has done in camp,” Prescott said. “He just comes in, handles his business the right way, wants to learn as much as he can in the pass game and the run game and be a great player for us. He is ready to do that and he is going to contribute any way he can. He is true football player with a great feel for the game.

Said tight end Jason Witten: “You are looking for instinctive guys who can make decisions in split seconds in the run game and pass game. He has a really good feel, a lot of talent and burst. He can put his foot in the ground. But his ability to come in here and understand our system, he is a big time player.”

“One of the things I liked about him is this stage isn’t too big for him with Zeke out. I am proud of him.”

To Pollard, he’s simply playing football like he has done all his life.

“It’s just like playing football in the backyard, really,” Pollard said. “It’s just on a bigger level. More people watching now.”

And more people taking note, including Elliott _ all kidding aside.

SHARE COPY LINK Cowboys enjoy fireworks coming off the field following victory vs. Rams in Hawaii