Zeke Elliott has come home from Cabo but will he face charges from Las Vegas incident

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has returned to Dallas from Cabo San Lucas.

And while he did not come home to a new contract _ he is still holding out and there has been no progress on a new deal with the Cowboys _ he has learned that he will not face criminal charges over his Las Vegas altercation with a security guard.

According to police documents, acquired by TMZ, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department met with prosecutors late last month and the prosecutors felt they could not move forward with charges against Elliott.

This brings to an end an incident from a music festival in May in which Elliott pushed over security guard Kyle Johnson.

Elliott was initially cuffed but not arrested.

Johnson said at the time he didn’t want to press charges.

Elliott later met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who ruled that he didn’t violate the league’s personal conduct policy and would not be punished.

Johnson then decided to file a police report to press charges against Elliott.

Elliott’s team accused Johnson of extortion.

The Las Vegas police department has now closed the case.

It is one less thing for Elliott to worry about as he continues to hold out for new contract from the Cowboys.