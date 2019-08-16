Weighing his options: Ezekiel Elliott in best shape of his career in Cabo San Lucas

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addresses contract negotiations Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked about the team's contract negotiations with Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Zeke Elliott. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked about the team's contract negotiations with Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Zeke Elliott.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is away from the team in Cabo San Lucas holding out for a new contract.

But he has apparently gotten his work in while the rest of the Cowboys were in training camp.

Per ESPN’s Adam Shefter, Elliott is weighing in the low 220-pound range, the lowest since his rookie year and will be ready to go if and when the two sides come to a deal.

Sources have confirmed Shefter’s report. Elliott is fit and explosive.

He is listed at 228 pounds in the Cowboys media guide.

And while the Cowboys are heading to Hawaii for Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Elliott is still in Cabo, per a source.

That Elliott is good shape is not a surprise to owner Jerry Jones, who said he never had any concerns about the star running back being ready to go whenever he returns to the team.

“No, not really. Not at all,” Jones said. “Zeke has the ability to completely hit the ground running, if I may use that. He has that and we expect that. He says that, and I believe him, that he’s in great shape. I don’t think that will be an issue when he does come back.”

When that might be is another question entirely.

Missing training camp and the preseason is not an issue for Jones or Elliott. It’s the start of the regular season that matters and Jones acknowledges there is a possibility he could miss games if contract talks remain at an impasse.

Those contract talks are still moving at a snail’s pace, according to a source.

“That is the issue,” Jones said. “I don’t know of any fan or anybody that’s worried about practice or preseason. The issue is, and the only bit of leverage, is can it go into the regular season. And that’s when you start creating paying a price, if you’re a team. But the players pay prices too in doing that.”