Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard lead Dallas Cowboys offense on first touchdown of preseason

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, center, celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
AP
The Dallas Cowboys scored a touchdown on their first drive Saturday night to take a brief 7-0 lead in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Aloha Stadium in Hawaii.
Running back Tony Pollard scored on a 14-yard run with 5:06 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys drove 97 yards in 12 plays for the score.
Dak Prescott was 5 for 5 for 64 yards, including a 31-yard completion to Michael Gallup. Prescott and most of the offensive starters did not play another snap.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chris Covington injured his left shoulder on the opening kickoff of Saturday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. Covington, who is in his second season, left for an x-ray.
