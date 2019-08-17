Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard lead Dallas Cowboys offense on first touchdown of preseason

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, center, celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

The Dallas Cowboys scored a touchdown on their first drive Saturday night to take a brief 7-0 lead in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Aloha Stadium in Hawaii.

Running back Tony Pollard scored on a 14-yard run with 5:06 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys drove 97 yards in 12 plays for the score.

Dak Prescott was 5 for 5 for 64 yards, including a 31-yard completion to Michael Gallup. Prescott and most of the offensive starters did not play another snap.

